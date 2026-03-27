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    Nutritionist shares quick creamy pasta recipe with rich, velvety sauce: It has 48 grams protein and only 627 calories

    With 48g protein, nutritionist Scott Baptie's creamy chorizo pasta is designed to aid muscle recovery and keep you full long after you’ve finished your bowl.

    Published on: Mar 27, 2026 4:56 PM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
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    Finding a dinner that feels like an indulgence but fits into a fitness-focused lifestyle is the ultimate kitchen win. UK-based nutritionist Scott Baptie has cracked the code, sharing a creamy chorizo pasta recipe that is 'basically a hug in a bowl', combining smoky chorizo and lean pork mince with a velvety sauce that defies its modest calorie count. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

    UK nutritionist Scott Baptie shared a creamy chorizo pasta recipe that's high in protein yet low in calories. (Freepik)
    UK nutritionist Scott Baptie shared a creamy chorizo pasta recipe that's high in protein yet low in calories. (Freepik)

    ‘Bonus points: it’s ready in just over half an hour’

    Most creamy pasta dishes rely on heavy cream and butter, which can send fat and calorie counts skyrocketing. Scott’s version swaps these for low-fat cream cheese and pasta water, creating a luxurious texture while maintaining high protein.

    He wrote in the caption of his July, 2025 post, "Creamy and packed with protein — this pasta is basically a hug in a bowl. We’re talking smoky chorizo, lean pork mince, and a rich, velvety sauce that clings to every bite of rigatoni. Bonus points: it’s ready in just over half an hour. Absolute weeknight winner.⁣"

    Here is the step-by-step recipe for creamy chorizo pasta shared by Scott Baptie:

    Ingredients⁣

    1 tsp olive oil⁣

    1 red onion, finely diced⁣

    10g garlic, diced⁣

    1 stick celery, finely diced⁣

    2 small carrots, finely diced⁣

    100g chorizo sausage, finely diced⁣

    500g 5% pork mince⁣

    1 tbsp tomato purée⁣

    400g chopped tomatoes⁣

    125ml dry red wine⁣

    1 tsp mixed herbs⁣

    Salt and pepper⁣

    50g low-fat cream cheese⁣

    25g parmesan, finely grated⁣

    300g rigatoni⁣

    Method⁣

    ⦿ Heat some oil in a pan, then fry off your sofrito (fancy name for finely diced onion, celery, and carrot) along with the chorizo. Let that spicy oil work its magic for 5 minutes.⁣

    ⦿ Stir in the garlic — just enough to make your kitchen smell like an Italian dream.⁣

    ⦿ Add pork mince and brown it like a pro. Then, in go the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes, red wine, herbs, and seasoning. Let it simmer for 15 minutes while you cook your rigatoni.⁣

    ⦿ If the sauce thickens too much, splash in some pasta water.

    ⦿ Finish by stirring in low-fat cream cheese for that ultra-creamy texture. Serve it over the rigatoni, top with parmesan, and boom —you’ve got yourself a masterpiece.⁣

    Nutritional info (per serving)⁣ and timings

    Calories 627⁣

    Protein 48g⁣

    Carbs 66g⁣

    Fat 19g⁣

    Prep: 10 mins⁣

    Cook: 25 mins⁣

    Total: 35 mins⁣

    Serves: 4⁣

    • Sanya Panwar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Panwar

      With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More

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    News/Lifestyle/Recipe/Nutritionist Shares Quick Creamy Pasta Recipe With Rich, Velvety Sauce: It Has 48 Grams Protein And Only 627 Calories
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