Poha has always been a popular pick for quick and cheerful meals across many Indian kitchens. This lighter, protein-packed poha version works beautifully for breakfast, lunchbox packing, or even a simple evening bite. Its soft texture and quick cooking time make it a practical favourite during busy weekdays. poha (freepik)

Getting the soaking step right makes the rest of the recipe smooth and effortless. Since classic poha recipes often rely heavily on potatoes and carbohydrates, adding protein-rich ingredients like paneer or soaked soya granules creates a more balanced high-protein breakfast. This small change helps improve nutrition value while keeping the familiar taste and light feel that makes poha so loved.

Flattened rice, the base of poha, is easy to digest and absorbs flavours quickly, making it ideal for quick breakfast preparations. Combining it with fibre-rich vegetables like onions, carrots, or green peas increases nutrient density while adding natural crunch and colour. This approach turns simple poha into one of the practical weight loss recipes suitable for both adults and growing children.

Balanced seasoning with turmeric, mustard seeds, and fresh coriander enhances taste while keeping the meal light. Including protein-packed poha in weekly meal plans encourages healthier breakfast habits, offering a convenient way to enjoy nourishing ingredients that support active lifestyles and consistent weight management goals.

3 Quick Protein-Packed Poha Recipes for Weight Loss with Added Nutrients Sprouts Peanut Protein Poha Sprouts peanut protein poha combines plant protein with light grains for a balanced start to the day. Sprouted moong supports metabolism and digestion, while peanuts add healthy fats and lasting energy. This healthy poha option suits high-protein breakfast plans and helps build practical weight loss recipes for everyday routines.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Thick poha – 1 cup

Steamed moong sprouts – ½ cup

Roasted peanuts – 2 tablespoons

Chopped onion – ¼ cup

Green chilli – 1

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 teaspoon Steps Rinse thick poha in a strainer and keep aside for a few minutes to soften. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, allowing them to splutter. Add chopped onion and green chilli, sautéing until lightly golden. Mix in steamed sprouts and roasted peanuts, stirring for a minute to release flavour. Add turmeric powder and salt, then fold in softened poha gently so the grains remain separate. Cook on low flame for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat and sprinkle lemon juice for freshness. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve. Paneer Vegetable Protein Poha Paneer vegetable protein poha offers a creamy texture along with colourful nutrition. Paneer provides calcium and quality protein that supports muscle health, while mixed vegetables add fibre and vitamins for steady digestion. This protein-packed poha variation works well for weight loss meal planning and energising morning breakfast combinations.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Thick poha – 1 cup

Crumbled paneer – ½ cup

Chopped carrot – ¼ cup

Green peas – ¼ cup

Curry leaves – 6–8

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 teaspoon Steps Wash and drain poha gently, allowing it to soften without becoming mushy. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds along with curry leaves for aroma. Add chopped carrots and green peas, sautéing until slightly tender. Stir in crumbled paneer and cook briefly so it blends with the vegetables. Add turmeric and salt, then fold in the softened poha using a light hand to maintain texture. Cover and cook for two minutes on low heat so flavours combine evenly. Turn off the flame and garnish with fresh coriander if desired. Serve warm. Soya Granule Masala Poha Soya granule masala poha adds a protein-rich twist suited for fitness-focused mornings. Soya granules contribute plant protein that supports muscle strength, while spices enhance taste without adding heavy calories. Combined with flattened rice, this high-protein breakfast option encourages better appetite management and practical weight loss recipe planning.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Thick poha – 1 cup

Soya granules (soaked and squeezed) – ½ cup

Chopped tomato – ¼ cup

Chopped onion – ¼ cup

Green chilli – 1

Turmeric – ¼ teaspoon

Garam masala – a pinch

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 teaspoon Steps Soak soya granules in hot water for five minutes, then squeeze out excess moisture and keep ready. Rinse poha lightly and allow it to soften. Heat oil in a pan, add chopped onion and green chilli, and sauté until translucent. Mix in chopped tomato and cook until slightly soft. Add soaked soya granules along with turmeric, garam masala, and salt, stirring well to combine flavours. Fold in softened poha gently, ensuring even mixing without breaking the grains. Cook on low heat for two to three minutes, then switch off the flame. Garnish with lemon juice or coriander and serve fresh. FAQs Is protein-packed poha good for weight loss? Yes. Adding protein sources like sprouts, paneer, or soya helps improve satiety control and supports balanced calorie intake during weight loss routines.

Can poha be eaten as a high-protein breakfast daily? Yes. Combining poha with nuts, seeds, or dairy makes it a nutritious and practical high-protein breakfast option for regular meal planning.