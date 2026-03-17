Food blogger shares creamy red sauce pasta recipe without cream, cheese or butter, and with 33g protein
Kirti uses tempeh to make her pasta rich in protein, creating the perfect comfort dish for fitness enthusiasts to indulge in.
A creamy plate of red sauce pasta is one of the most popular comfort foods around the globe. However, it is not something that the fitness enthusiasts among us can freely indulge in, because of the usually high calorie content.
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Taking to Instagram on March 15, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a solution to the problem in the form of her own recipe for the dish. It does not require cream, cheese or butter, and is apparently loaded with 33 grams of protein with only 475 calories.
The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The complete step-by-step recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for creamy red sauce pasta:
- 1 packet tempeh (30g protein total)
- 100g low-fat paneer
- Whole wheat noodles / spaghetti (about 100g dry)
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 to 2 tomatoes
- ½ red bell pepper
- Mushrooms, sliced
- 3 to 4 garlic cloves
- Fresh basil leaves
- Salt to taste
- Oregano / Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp oil
Method of preparation:
- Air fry the tempeh pieces until crispy and keep aside.
- In a pan, sauté the onion, tomatoes, and red bell pepper with a little water until soft. Blend this with 100g low-fat paneer to make a creamy sauce.
- In the same pan, heat ½ tsp oil and sauté garlic and mushrooms.
- Add the paneer-vegetable sauce, basil leaves, salt, and oregano. Let it simmer for a few minutes.
- Add boiled whole wheat noodles and mix well.
- Serve hot and top with crispy tempeh.
What is tempeh?
Tempeh is an excellent plant-based protein source that is typically made of fermented soybeans. Following fermentation, the beans are pressed into a compact cake, giving a dry, firm but chewy texture and a slightly nutty taste.
According to Healthline, tempeh has a rich nutritional profile. There are only 195 calories in 100g of cooked tempeh, along with:
- Protein: 20 grams
- Carbs: 8 grams
- Total fat: 11 grams
- Sodium: 14 milligrams (mg)
- Iron: 11% of the daily value (DV)
- Calcium: 7% of the DV
- Riboflavin: 27% of the DV
- Niacin: 13% of the DV
- Magnesium: 18% of the DV
- Phosphorus: 20% of the DV
- Manganese: 56% of the DV
- Potassium: 8.5% of the DV
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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