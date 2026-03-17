Chef Kunal Kapur's eggless '1-minute microwave brownie recipe' is a must-try: Here is the step-by-step recipe

Chef Kunal Kapur's '1-minute microwave chocolate brownie' is perfect for those who want a single-serving treat without the hassle of a full baking session. Despite the rapid cook time, the recipe maintains the signature fudgy texture and nutty crunch that brownie lovers adore. Whether you prefer it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or cold as a midday snack, this recipe proves that gourmet results don't always require an hour in the kitchen.

Craving something sweet but short on time? Chef Kunal Kapur has the ultimate solution for your late-night sugar cravings. While traditional brownies often require a preheated oven and a lengthy wait, his recipe brings the classic chocolate dessert to your table in under seven minutes using just a microwave – and it's even eggless. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 simple, delicious hot chocolate recipes

Ingredients Dark chocolate: 30 grams

Salted butter: 1½ tbsp (22g)

Powdered sugar: 1½ tbsp (10g)

All-purpose flour (maida): 4½ tbsp (35g)

Milk: 2 tbsp (30ml)

Vanilla extract: a few drops

Walnuts: a handful (roasted and crushed)

Chocolate chunks: a handful for garnishing

Instructions 1. Melt the base: chop your dark chocolate into small bits and place them in a microwave-safe bowl with the butter. Use the "reheat" setting for 15 seconds or until melted. Stir until the mixture is glossy and smooth.

2. Mix the batter: incorporate the sugar, milk, vanilla, flour, and crushed walnuts into the chocolate base. Note that the batter will be thick and sticky — this is normal.

3. Prep the container: line a small microwave-safe container (ideally around 3.5" x 3.5") with two strips of butter paper. This 'sling' method makes it much easier to lift the brownie out later. Spread the batter evenly into the corners and top with extra chocolate chunks and walnuts.

4. The quick cook: Set your microwave to high power and cook for exactly 75 seconds. Pro tip: Check the centre with a knife. If it comes out wet, cook for an additional 10–15 seconds, but be careful not to overcook, as brownies can turn rubbery in the microwave.

5. Cool and serve: lift the brownie out using the butter paper and let it rest on a wire rack for 5 minutes. This resting period is crucial for the texture to set.

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