Chef Kunal Kapur's eggless '1-minute microwave brownie recipe' is a must-try: Here is the step-by-step recipe
Chef Kunal Kapur's chocolate-and-walnut brownie recipe is a game-changer. To make it, check step-by-step instructions and the simple pantry staples you need.
Craving something sweet but short on time? Chef Kunal Kapur has the ultimate solution for your late-night sugar cravings. While traditional brownies often require a preheated oven and a lengthy wait, his recipe brings the classic chocolate dessert to your table in under seven minutes using just a microwave – and it's even eggless. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 simple, delicious hot chocolate recipes
Chef Kunal Kapur's '1-minute microwave chocolate brownie' is perfect for those who want a single-serving treat without the hassle of a full baking session. Despite the rapid cook time, the recipe maintains the signature fudgy texture and nutty crunch that brownie lovers adore. Whether you prefer it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or cold as a midday snack, this recipe proves that gourmet results don't always require an hour in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Dark chocolate: 30 grams
Salted butter: 1½ tbsp (22g)
Powdered sugar: 1½ tbsp (10g)
All-purpose flour (maida): 4½ tbsp (35g)
Milk: 2 tbsp (30ml)
Vanilla extract: a few drops
Walnuts: a handful (roasted and crushed)
Chocolate chunks: a handful for garnishing
Instructions
1. Melt the base: chop your dark chocolate into small bits and place them in a microwave-safe bowl with the butter. Use the "reheat" setting for 15 seconds or until melted. Stir until the mixture is glossy and smooth.
2. Mix the batter: incorporate the sugar, milk, vanilla, flour, and crushed walnuts into the chocolate base. Note that the batter will be thick and sticky — this is normal.
3. Prep the container: line a small microwave-safe container (ideally around 3.5" x 3.5") with two strips of butter paper. This 'sling' method makes it much easier to lift the brownie out later. Spread the batter evenly into the corners and top with extra chocolate chunks and walnuts.
4. The quick cook: Set your microwave to high power and cook for exactly 75 seconds. Pro tip: Check the centre with a knife. If it comes out wet, cook for an additional 10–15 seconds, but be careful not to overcook, as brownies can turn rubbery in the microwave.
5. Cool and serve: lift the brownie out using the butter paper and let it rest on a wire rack for 5 minutes. This resting period is crucial for the texture to set.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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