Home / Elections / 'Aloo ke chips, tomato ketchup...': Rahul Gandhi promises cluster of food parks and machine tools in Hoshiarpur
elections

'Aloo ke chips, tomato ketchup...': Rahul Gandhi promises cluster of food parks and machine tools in Hoshiarpur

Punjab assembly election 2022: This will ensure direct payment to farmers for the crops produced by them, Gandhi explained.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur (ANI)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that if his party, currently in power in the state, is re-elected, it will set up a ‘cluster’ through which payment is made directly to farmers for crops their produce.

Also Read | Cong, Akali, BJP did nothing for Punjab in 70 yrs, but AAP will: Kejriwal’s poll pitch

“Hoshiarpur is a centre of agriculture and farm tools. Our government will work to create a cluster of food park and machine tools in Hoshiarpur. Whatever farmers produce in food park, be it potato chips or tomato ketchup, will be made here. You cultivate crop in your field, and from there, take it directly to the food processing unit,” Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

 

This would result in farmers getting paid directly for their crops, the former Congress president added.

The lawmaker from Kerala's Wayanad also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over introduction of the now-repealed central farm laws.

“For a year, Punjab's farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give 2 mins of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest; didn't give compensation, Congress govts in Rajasthan and Punjab govt did,” he remarked.

 

Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single-phase on February 20, while counting of votes for all 117 assembly constituencies in the border state will be held on March 10.

Congress has fielded incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM face. Its primary challenger, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has picked Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as its choice for the top job.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi punjab election congress + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out