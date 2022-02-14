Cong, Akali, BJP did nothing for Punjab in 70 yrs, but AAP will: Kejriwal’s poll pitch

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said no political party, including the ruling Congress, has done anything for Punjab in the last 70 years.

Addressing a press briefing in Amritsar ahead of the Assembly election in Punjab, Kejriwal said, “In the last 70 years, what has the Akali Dal, BJP or the Congress done for the people of Punjab? Nothing.”

“The AAP is the only honest party and we will form an honest government (in Punjab),” Kejriwal said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party never comprises national security. If voted to power in Punjab, we will work together with the Centre on the issue of security in Punjab and the country. There should be no politics on the issue of security of the PM, but politics was done from both sides,” the AAP national convener said.

Kejriwal was referring to Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5 when his convoy had to be halted on a flyover due to a roadblock by protesting farmers in Bathinda.

Speaking on the BJP's remarks on the AAP government in Delhi, Kejriwal called the saffron party “a lying machine”.

"In Delhi, at least liquor is sold legally. There is a prohibition in Gujarat and yet, there is illegal sale of liquor. Where does the money from those sales go? Who gets the money," he said when asked about the latest row over the new excise policy.

Earlier, Kejriwal had alleged that he was "abused" by political opponents, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, only because he has been seeking development of the state.

"All these people are abusing me. Amit Shah ji abused me a lot today. Channi Sahib, Sukhbir Badal abuse me every day. They don't abuse each other, they only abuse me. My fault here? I want to fix the school, hospital, electricity, water issues of Punjab and give employment," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February 20, 2022. Four parties – the ruling Congress, AAP, BJP and its former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – are the key contenders this time. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.