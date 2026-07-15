Father sacrificed his SUV dream for child’s education; IIM grad son surprises him with a new car
Just 6 months after graduating from IIM, a son surprised his dad with a brand-new SUV to repay him for sacrificing his own dream car.
A heartwarming video of an IIM graduate surprising his father with a new SUV is winning hearts online. While in school, the young man overheard his father giving up his dream vehicle to invest in his education. Determined to repay the sacrifice, the son vowed to buy his father a car. Just six months after graduating from business school, he fulfilled that promise by taking his dad to a showroom under the guise of a test drive, resulting in an emotional, tearful surprise.
“People often ask me if an MBA is worth it. For me, the answer was never just about placements, salary, or the degree,” Dip Nilim wrote on Instagram.
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He continued, “It was about earning the ability to give back to the people who quietly gave me everything. Growing up, I heard ‘baad mein’ more times than I can count. That day, I finally got to say, ‘Ab aapka number hai’.”
The happy son added, “This moment will always mean more to me than any offer letter, promotion, or paycheck. Here’s to every parent who chose our dreams over their own.”
The video Nilim shared shows him recalling an incident from when he was in school. One day, he overheard his father telling his mother that he would buy a cheaper car rather than an SUV so he could invest better for his son’s future. The dad added that he would buy his dream car once he retires.
That was the day Nilim decided to gift a SUV to his father, even if it’s just one day before he retires. The son reveals how he fulfilled his dad’s dream just six months after completing his studies at IIM Kozhikode.
He took his father to a shop under the guise of test-driving a car. However, later, he surprises the man by revealing who the car belongs to. Upon learning the truth, his father gets overwhelmed with emotion and begins to cry.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Dip Nilim. This report will be updated when he responds.)
What did social media say?
The video prompted a series of responses, with many labelling it as heartwarming. Some reacted to the clip using heart emoticons.
Also Read: 'I'm here to see where my daughter is building her career': Bengaluru woman's father surprises her at office
An individual expressed, “Proud father and son moment.” Another commented, “You are lucky to have your father by you.”
A third posted, “This is so beautiful.” A fourth wrote, “I love it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More