Father sacrificed his SUV dream for child’s education; IIM grad son surprises him with a new car

A heartwarming video of an IIM graduate surprising his father with a new SUV is winning hearts online. While in school, the young man overheard his father giving up his dream vehicle to invest in his education. Determined to repay the sacrifice, the son vowed to buy his father a car. Just six months after graduating from business school, he fulfilled that promise by taking his dad to a showroom under the guise of a test drive, resulting in an emotional, tearful surprise. A proud father hugging his son. (Instagram/@miles.and.mindset__)

“People often ask me if an MBA is worth it. For me, the answer was never just about placements, salary, or the degree,” Dip Nilim wrote on Instagram.

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He continued, “It was about earning the ability to give back to the people who quietly gave me everything. Growing up, I heard ‘baad mein’ more times than I can count. That day, I finally got to say, ‘Ab aapka number hai’.”

The happy son added, “This moment will always mean more to me than any offer letter, promotion, or paycheck. Here’s to every parent who chose our dreams over their own.”

The video Nilim shared shows him recalling an incident from when he was in school. One day, he overheard his father telling his mother that he would buy a cheaper car rather than an SUV so he could invest better for his son’s future. The dad added that he would buy his dream car once he retires.

That was the day Nilim decided to gift a SUV to his father, even if it’s just one day before he retires. The son reveals how he fulfilled his dad’s dream just six months after completing his studies at IIM Kozhikode.

He took his father to a shop under the guise of test-driving a car. However, later, he surprises the man by revealing who the car belongs to. Upon learning the truth, his father gets overwhelmed with emotion and begins to cry.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Dip Nilim. This report will be updated when he responds.)