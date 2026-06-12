Father surprises daughter at her new workplace: 'I'm here to see where she is building her career'

A sweet father-daughter moment shared by Instagram user Kaviyaa is winning hearts online. The video shows a thoughtful gesture from her father shortly after she started a new job, leaving both her and viewers emotional. Many people in the comments said the clip reminded them of the quiet ways parents show their love, support and pride as their children step into new phases of life. A simple gesture from a proud father left social media emotional. (Instagram/kaviyaa.dr_)

Father surprises daughter at her new workplace The video begins with a text overlay that reads, "So my dad came to visit me at my office today. I joined just a week back."

According to the clip, Kaviyaa was inside her office when her father asked her to look out of the window. As she glanced downstairs, she spotted him standing outside the building with a bouquet of flowers in his hands.

Excited and surprised, she rushed downstairs to meet him. Her father then handed her the bouquet along with a chocolate carrying a handwritten note.

The note read, "I'm not here to inspect the office. I'm here to see where my daughter has started building her career."

(Also Read: Indian homemaker gets paid ₹250 an hour to train AI robots with housework)

The sweet message appeared to leave Kaviyaa emotional. The video then shows her proudly pointing out the office building to her father. The father and daughter later posed for a selfie, capturing a moment that many viewers described as wholesome and unforgettable.

Check out the full video below: