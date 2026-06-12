Gen Z employee rejects 9 pm meeting request, says burnout starts with ‘just one meeting’

Gen Z employees are increasingly challenging traditional workplace expectations, and one recent LinkedIn post has become a talking point for doing exactly that. Shared by LinkedIn user Sanchit Goyal, the post describes how a young employee declined a 9 PM meeting invitation, arguing that if the discussion was truly important, it should have been scheduled during office hours. A late-night meeting request turned into a wider discussion about burnout. (Representational Image)

Why the employee declined the late-night meeting According to Goyal's post, a manager invited a Gen Z team member to attend a meeting at 9 PM. When told that the meeting was important, the employee reportedly replied that important discussions should be scheduled during work hours. The manager then pointed out that everyone else had joined the call, but the employee responded that everyone else was already burnt out and that she wanted to avoid reaching the same point.

When the manager described it as "just one meeting", she disagreed, saying that burnout often begins with small exceptions that gradually become routine. She then logged off at 6 PM and did not attend the meeting.

Sharing the incident, Goyal wrote, "Better to set boundaries before burnout, not after."

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The post struck a chord with many professionals who have experienced work extending beyond official hours and felt that the employee's response reflected a growing desire among younger workers to maintain a healthier work-life balance.