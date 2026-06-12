Woman cuts down on dining and shopping to save ₹7.2 lakh, then quits her corporate job

A woman's detailed breakdown of her "corporate exit budget" on Instagram has gone viral for its practical approach to achieving financial freedom. By keeping every rupee accounted for over a year and a half, she systematically downsized her lifestyle while maintaining non-negotiable health and personal boundaries. She shared that with her structured savings strategy, she saved nearly ₹7.2 lakhs in 18 months. The Instagram user who left her corporate job. (Instagram/@riahassomethingtosay)

“ ₹40K/month. 18 months. ₹7.2 lakhs redirected into my freedom. That’s all it took,” wrote Instagram user Ria and shared a series of visuals. A text insert on the first one reads, “The exact budget I lived on for 18 months to fund my corporate exit.”

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In the second visual, she listed the things she gave up to save ₹40,000 each month. “WHAT I CUT (while still employed): Eating out: - ₹20K/month. Subscriptions:- ₹5K/month. Shopping: -10K/month. Coffee runs: - ₹3K/month. Weekend trips: - ₹2K/month. Total cut: ₹40K/month.”

However, some things remained non-negotiable. They included her health (home workouts and quality food), her time with her partner, and her sleep.

“40K/month x 18 months = 7.2 lakhs Not a trust fund. Not inheritance. Just ruthless prioritisation. Month 18: Beat ₹160K salary. Quit. Month 29:4 income streams,” Ria recalled.

She continued, “I wasn't miserable. I wasn't extreme. I just decided my exit was worth more than temporary comfort. 18 months of discipline bought me a lifetime of freedom.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ria. This report will be updated once she responds.)