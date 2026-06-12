Woman cuts down on dining and shopping to save ₹7.2 lakh, then quits her corporate job
The woman shared a step-by-step breakdown of how she saved ₹7.2 lakh in 18 months.
A woman's detailed breakdown of her "corporate exit budget" on Instagram has gone viral for its practical approach to achieving financial freedom. By keeping every rupee accounted for over a year and a half, she systematically downsized her lifestyle while maintaining non-negotiable health and personal boundaries. She shared that with her structured savings strategy, she saved nearly ₹7.2 lakhs in 18 months.
“ ₹40K/month. 18 months. ₹7.2 lakhs redirected into my freedom. That’s all it took,” wrote Instagram user Ria and shared a series of visuals. A text insert on the first one reads, “The exact budget I lived on for 18 months to fund my corporate exit.”
Also Read: Bengaluru woman opens up about unexpected challenges after quitting corporate job of 11 years
In the second visual, she listed the things she gave up to save ₹40,000 each month. “WHAT I CUT (while still employed): Eating out: - ₹20K/month. Subscriptions:- ₹5K/month. Shopping: -10K/month. Coffee runs: - ₹3K/month. Weekend trips: - ₹2K/month. Total cut: ₹40K/month.”
However, some things remained non-negotiable. They included her health (home workouts and quality food), her time with her partner, and her sleep.
“40K/month x 18 months = 7.2 lakhs Not a trust fund. Not inheritance. Just ruthless prioritisation. Month 18: Beat ₹160K salary. Quit. Month 29:4 income streams,” Ria recalled.
She continued, “I wasn't miserable. I wasn't extreme. I just decided my exit was worth more than temporary comfort. 18 months of discipline bought me a lifetime of freedom.”
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ria. This report will be updated once she responds.)
How did social media react?
An individual asked, “Some real advice. Love your honesty. Would love to know which side hustle you tried,” Ria replied, “1. coaching and consultation.” 2. Affiliate commissions. 3. Brand deals. 4. Physical product- investor in plywood manufacturing. I’m also venturing into Airbnbs as my 5th.”
Also Read: ‘Don’t quit job in frustration,’ advises entrepreneur who resigned from Google
Another commented, “Something that will always keep on inspiring me.” A third expressed, “You quit with 7.2lacs?” Ria responded, “Yes and no. If you mean I relied on 7.2L to survive, then no. I saw consistent months of income that surpassed my salary, and I knew I could continue making the same numbers or more in the upcoming months. The 7.2 was security against ‘in case the income dipped a month’.”
A fourth wrote, “Really solid insight, this is exactly the kind of content I focus on as well.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More