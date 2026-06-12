Employee earning ₹7 LPA goes 2 years without hike, gets ‘fancier title’ instead: ‘Designation does not pay rent’
A LinkedIn user criticised Indian firms for using title changes instead of salary hikes, highlighting his friend's stagnant pay over 2 years.
An Indore-based professional has shared the story of his friend — a marketing professional who has not received a salary hike in two years despite his responsibilities having tripled in the same time period. Apoorv Chaturvedi shared a LinkedIn post about unfair work practices which has resonated with many.
In his post, Chaturvedi said that his friend works as a marketing professional for a salary of ₹7 lakh per annum. In the last two years, his salary has not increased even though his workload has tripled.
According to Chaturvedi, the company’s excuse for not giving him a hike was that they gave him a “better designation” instead.
In his LinkedIn post, Chaturvedi pointed out that a titular promotion is no substitute for a tangible salary increment.
(Also read: Employee says colleague stopped working after receiving lower hike than others: 'This is making my job more hectic')
No hike in 2 years
“I met a friend who is a marketing professional and has not gotten a hike in 2 years,” wrote Apoorv Chaturvedi. He went on to note how his friend has been handling multiple responsibilities all alone.
“Lad's responsibilities tripled in that time, went from handling social media to running demand gen, content, email, SEO, and paid ads. all alone.
“When he asked HR about a hike, they said - we have given you a better designation instead,” he added.
According to Chaturvedi, his friend— who earns less than ₹7 lakh per annum — went from a “marketing associate” to “marketing specialist” with the same salary.
“Same salary, fancier title, zero extra rupees,” he wrote, noting how a person doing the same work at a funded startup in a city like Bengaluru would easily be earning double.
Designations do not pay rent
Chaturvedi argued that many Indian companies use designation changes as a substitute for salary hikes. According to him, employers often hand out more impressive job titles when they are unwilling or unable to increase compensation.
“Indian companies have mastered one trick. When you cannot afford to pay someone more, promote their title and hope they do not google the market rate,” he wrote.
He stressed that a better designation does little to improve an employee’s financial situation.
“A designation does not pay rent. A designation does not cover EMIs. A designation is just a word on LinkedIn that costs the company nothing,” Chaturvedi said.
His post has resonated with many viewers. A number of people urged for more transparency in salaries, while others asked Indian companies to pay fair wages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More