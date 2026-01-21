Homemade granola bars are the upgrade your snack drawer needs

Ingredients: Pitted dates - 1 heaping packed cup, maple syrup or honey - 1/4 cup, creamy salted natural peanut butter or almond butter - 1/4 cup, roasted unsalted almonds - 1 cup, rolled oats - 1.5 cups; chocolate chips, dried fruit, nuts, banana chips, vanilla etc as optional add-ons for more flavour

That said, no matter how clean a product claims to be, anything designed to sit on a shelf, within a window of extended perishability, inevitably contains some level of artificial additives or preservatives. This is exactly why National Granola Bar Day feels like the perfect excuse to go fully all-natural with your healthy eats. Follow this once-size-fits-all recipe below.

Reading labels on boxes and packets is fast becoming a mindful grocery-store habit, though there’s no denying it can feel tedious when done day after day. Still, if you’re taking the time to scan ingredient lists, it’s a clear sign you care about what goes into your body.

Method: #1 Process dates in a food processor or a mixer on low till it separates into a dough-like consistency.

#2 Toast the oats for 10 to 15 minutes at 176C till they turn slightly golden brown. Place this with the oats (and your dry add-ons if any) in a separate bowl and set aside.

#3 Warm the maple syrup or honey with your choice of nut butter on low heat. Stir this and pour over the oat mixture. Give this a good mix with a spatula, also breaking into the date dough.

#4 When completely integrated, transfer the mix to a baking dish linked with butter paper. Press down firmly on this to get your desired thickness on the bars.

#5 Cover the top with some more butter paper and let it firm up in the fridge for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

#6 Once firm, chop the block into 10 even bars or 9 squares. Store in an airtight container and consume batch within 3 to 4 days.

(recipe from Minimalist Baker)

Will you be ditching the box for the baking tray?