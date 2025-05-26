Pistachios are more than just a snack, experts weigh in

They’ve long been sprinkled over biryanis, tucked into mithai, and enjoyed during festive feasts — but pistachios are finally being recognised for more than just their garnish-worthy appeal. As India grapples with soaring numbers of diabetes and prediabetes — 101 million and 136 million adults, respectively — this humble nut is quietly being recast as a nutritional powerhouse. Pistachios have been getting recognised for more than just their garnish-worthy appeal.

Earlier this year, the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) published a study in The Journal of Nutrition that underscores pistachios’ potential in diabetes prevention. Led by MDRF chairman Dr V Mohan, the 12-week clinical trial involving 120 individuals with prediabetes found that consuming 30 grams of roasted pistachios before breakfast and dinner led to measurable improvements, from better blood sugar control to reductions in weight, triglyceride levels and waist circumference. “It’s a simple, effective intervention,” says Dr Mohan.

Nutritionally, pistachios tick multiple boxes. “They’re rich in protein for muscle health, packed with dietary fibre to aid digestion and regulate blood sugar, and full of heart-friendly fats,” says nutritionist Dr Anjana Kalia, adding, “Roasted and unsalted varieties make for one of the best on-the-go snacks.”

Their benefits extend further: folate for expectant mothers, magnesium for ageing bones, and heart-healthy fats for just about everyone. “Pistachios are especially good for pregnant women due to their folate content, and for elders because of their bone-strengthening properties,” adds Dr Drishya Ale, a dietitian at Paras Health, Gurugram.

It’s no surprise, then, that pistachios are becoming more than just festive fare. “There’s been a post-pandemic shift in how India snacks,” notes Sumit Saran, India representative of American Pistachio Growers, adding, “Earlier, pistachios were mainly used as a garnish. Now, people are embracing them as part of their everyday diet.”

Though India doesn’t commercially grow pistachios, California-grown varieties are widely available. “You’ll find them in stores across the country,” Saran adds and says, “All consumers need to do is look for California pistachios and pick their preferred brand.”

Pistachios, it seems, are no longer just a treat. They’re a habit worth developing.