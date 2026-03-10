Nutritionist shares hack to hit 80 grams of protein daily for vegetarians: Low-fat paneer, chia seeds, Greek yoghurt

Plant-based protein has moved from the fringes of health food stores to the centre of mainstream nutrition. Derived from legumes, dairy, nuts, and grains, these sources offer a diverse and rich array of essential nutrients. Beyond just building muscle, the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society suggests that swapping animal proteins for plant proteins may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Also read | UK surgeon shares 5 sneaky plant-based sources of high protein and fibres: Green peas, edamame and more Deepsikha Jain combines supplements, dairy like low-fat paneer, and nutrient-dense plants for a protein-packed vegetarian diet. (Freepik)

However, the golden question for many vegetarians remains: how do you get enough protein? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain addressed this head-on in a March 4 Instagram post titled: 'How I eat enough protein being a vegetarian.'

In her video, Deepsikha shared details of her daily routine, explaining, "Here’s how I eat approximately 75 to 80 grams of protein per day as a nutritionist who’s a vegetarian."

Power of supplements and dairy Deepsikha’s strategy begins with a foundation of high-quality supplementation. "First, I do consume a good quality plant-based protein in my diet. I’ll take two scoops of it. One is going to be after my workout, and one is mostly in the evening. This easily is going to give me approximately 46 grams of protein," Deepsikha shared.

To bridge the gap between her shakes and her meals, Deepsikha leans heavily on traditional vegetarian staples. "Second, I will take approximately 100 grams of Greek yoghurt with my meals. This will easily give me 9-10 grams of protein," she said.

For dinner, Deepsikha turns to a homemade favourite: paneer. "Next, I’ll take approximately 70 to 80 grams of low-fat paneer. We make it at home with my dinner. This easily gives me approximately 11 to 12 grams of protein," she shared.