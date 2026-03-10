Nutritionist shares hack to hit 80 grams of protein daily for vegetarians: Low-fat paneer, chia seeds, Greek yoghurt
Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares how she eats 80 grams of protein daily. Her diet includes everything from plant-based protein supplements to homemade paneer.
Plant-based protein has moved from the fringes of health food stores to the centre of mainstream nutrition. Derived from legumes, dairy, nuts, and grains, these sources offer a diverse and rich array of essential nutrients. Beyond just building muscle, the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society suggests that swapping animal proteins for plant proteins may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Also read | UK surgeon shares 5 sneaky plant-based sources of high protein and fibres: Green peas, edamame and more
However, the golden question for many vegetarians remains: how do you get enough protein? Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain addressed this head-on in a March 4 Instagram post titled: 'How I eat enough protein being a vegetarian.'
In her video, Deepsikha shared details of her daily routine, explaining, "Here’s how I eat approximately 75 to 80 grams of protein per day as a nutritionist who’s a vegetarian."
Power of supplements and dairy
Deepsikha’s strategy begins with a foundation of high-quality supplementation. "First, I do consume a good quality plant-based protein in my diet. I’ll take two scoops of it. One is going to be after my workout, and one is mostly in the evening. This easily is going to give me approximately 46 grams of protein," Deepsikha shared.
To bridge the gap between her shakes and her meals, Deepsikha leans heavily on traditional vegetarian staples. "Second, I will take approximately 100 grams of Greek yoghurt with my meals. This will easily give me 9-10 grams of protein," she said.
For dinner, Deepsikha turns to a homemade favourite: paneer. "Next, I’ll take approximately 70 to 80 grams of low-fat paneer. We make it at home with my dinner. This easily gives me approximately 11 to 12 grams of protein," she shared.
'Obsession' with whole foods
While dairy and powders do the heavy lifting, Deepsikha rounds out her intake with nutrient-dense plants. "I’ve lately been obsessed with edamame," she admitted, adding: "I usually have this with my lunch and mix it into my rice or meals. This approximately gives me 6 to 7 grams of protein."
Deepsikha further highlighted the importance of small additions that pack a punch: "I’ll take at least a tablespoon of either hemp seed or chia seeds. These two seeds have good-quality protein." She highlighted that these 'super-seeds' are an easy way to boost the amino acid profile of any dish. Deepsikha concluded her post with: "Share this with a vegetarian who’s struggling to increase their protein intake."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
