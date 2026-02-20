Dietitian shares high-protein vegetarian meal plan: 'What 119 grams of plant-based protein per day looks like'
Going on a high-protein diet may help you tame your hunger and lose weight. Here's how to hit almost 120 grams of protein per day on a pure vegetarian diet.
For many embarking on a fitness journey, the 'protein gap' in plant-based eating is a common concern. However, Kristina Todini, a California-based registered dietitian, debunked the myth that you need meat to hit your high-protein targets. In an Instagram post shared on February 20, she demonstrated that a plant-based diet isn’t just about greens — it’s about strategic fueling. Also read | Are you taking enough protein? Common signs that you have protein deficiency
Kristina showcased a full day of eating that totalled a staggering 119 grams of protein, all without a single animal product. Her meal plan focused on protein density, ensuring every meal and snack contributed significantly to the daily total.
'119 g plant-based' menu
⦿ Breakfast (34 g protein): A powerhouse protein smoothie blended with berries, nut butter, rolled oats, and chia seeds.
⦿ Lunch (38 g protein): A hearty Chipotle tempeh and black bean veggie salad.
⦿ Snack (14 g protein): A simple, crisp apple paired with a "peanut power dip."
⦿ Dinner (30 g protein): Pesto cauliflower steaks topped with savoury tempeh crumbles.
By focusing on protein-rich plants like tempeh, beans, and seeds, she proved that meatless doesn't have to mean low protein. Whether you are a full-time vegetarian or just looking to reduce your meat intake, hitting 30 grams of protein per meal was a reachable — and delicious — goal.
Why protein is the 'secret weapon' for weight loss
According to experts, protein was the most critical macronutrient for those looking to shed fat while maintaining muscle. Dr James Dinicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist, highlighted that protein has a high thermic effect. "About 30 percent of the calories in protein are burned just during the digestion process," Dr Dinicolantonio explained in a 2025 Instagram post.
He suggested that most people should aim for 1–1.25 grams of protein per pound of lean body weight to maximise satiety and metabolic health. When you undereat protein, your body often signals hunger more frequently, making weight loss feel like an uphill battle, he added. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad
According to him, the benefits of high-protein diet include:
⦿ Enhanced satiety: Keeps you fuller for longer periods.
⦿ Metabolic boost: Increases calorie burn through digestion.
⦿ Muscle preservation: Protects lean muscle mass while in a calorie deficit.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
