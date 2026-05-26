Chef Kunal Kapur shares Gujarati instant mango chutney recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The summer is undoubtedly the season of mangoes, a fruit that is as delicious as it is versatile. It is not just the ripe, sweet ones that capture our hearts, but also the raw, tangy ones that ensnare our senses with the refreshing taste they bring to many recipes. Kunal Kapur's mango chutney recipe is prepared in just 20 minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Making mango chutney in summer is a household practise in almost every state across the country. Taking to Instagram on May 26, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for making it in minutes, in the Gujarati way.

Describing the recipe, he wrote in the caption, “This mango chunda recipe is my go-to for capturing the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy in every bite. Made with fresh raw mangoes, slow-cooked with sugar and handpicked spices, it turns into a glossy, flavour-packed preserve. I love pairing it with parathas or even a simple meal to instantly elevate it. It’s nostalgic, comforting, and honestly, once you start eating it, it’s really hard to stop.”

The detailed steps to make instant mango chunda (chutney) are as follows.