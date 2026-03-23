‘It’s capsicum’: Student claims lizard found in Bhopal university food, staff eats it to deny claim
Students who were eating there said they noticed something unusual in a vegetable dish, which they believed to be a dead lizard.
A bizarre incident at a Bhopal university canteen has triggered outrage after students alleged finding a lizard in their food — only for a staff member to eat it and brush off the claim by calling it capsicum.
The incident, reported from the canteen of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), dates back to March 18. Students who were eating there said they noticed something unusual in a vegetable dish, which they believed to be a dead lizard. They then informed the canteen staff about it.
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What followed only intensified the confusion and anger. According to the students, a staff member picked up the suspected piece, ate it in front of them, and insisted it was nothing more than capsicum, according to a report by India Today.
The moment, captured on video, has since spread widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions. However, HT could not independently verify the claim in the viral video.
As the clip gained traction, the university administration stepped in. Authorities have now formed a committee to look into the matter and verify what exactly happened. RGPV Director Sudhir Bhadoria assured that student health remains a priority and said strict action would be taken if any negligence is established.
Meanwhile, the canteen operator has rejected the allegations outright, maintaining that the item in question was indeed capsicum.
In a separate incident, a dead lizard was found inside a ‘chocobar’ ice cream in Giaspura, after which local health officials on Monday issued a penalty on the manufacturer for failing to maintain hygiene standards in the production facility, earlier HT reported.
A seven-year-old found the dead reptile in the ice cream purchased from a roadside vendor. As the contaminated ice cream had been partially consumed by the child, he had to be provided prompt medical help. However, he was reported to be fine upon reaching a nearby clinic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More