Bhopal, Four Madhya Pradesh police personnel have been suspended for allegedly accepting ₹20 lakh as "hush money" from a Gujarat-based businessman after discovering ₹1 crore in his car, police said on Sunday. 4 MP cops suspended for taking ₹20 lakh ‘hush money’ after recovery of cash from car

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 19 in the Ruthiyai outpost area under the Dharnaavda police station in Guna district.

A Gujarat-registered SUV was stopped for checking, and a search led to the recovery of ₹1 crore in cash.

Instead of initiating legal action, the policemen allegedly struck a deal with the businessman, releasing the vehicle after taking ₹20 lakh and returning ₹80 lakh without any paperwork or informing the Income Tax department.

Talking to PTI, Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena said, "The incident was brought to my knowledge on Saturday. I immediately sent my deputy inspector general , and after the initial inquiry, four police personnel were suspended as they did not stick to the rules while dealing with the case."

IPS officer Ayush Jakhar from Shivpuri district will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, he said.

The official said that Dharnaavda station house officer Prabhat Katare, Ruthiyai outpost in-charge assistant sub-inspector Sajid Hussain, head constable Devendra Singh Sikarwar and constable Sundar Raman have been suspended.

"The personnel should have seized the cash after filming it and informed the I-T department, as the amount was higher than ₹10 lakh. For cash under ₹10 lakh, the police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are empowered to take action and detain the money carrier. The competent court decides the matter," he added.

The issue took a turn after a call from Gujarat, following which ₹20 lakh was later returned to the businessman.

The matter came to light after discussions about the alleged transaction went viral on social media, prompting senior police officers of Madhya Pradesh to take cognisance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.