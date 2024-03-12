In the world of influencers going viral for their skincare and hair care routines, the DIY hair oil trend has gained significant attention in recent years, with many claiming that these homemade concoctions can promote hair growth and even help in regrowing lost hair however, the question remains: Can they really grow your hair back? Let's delve into this topic and explore the facts and myths surrounding DIY hair oils and their effectiveness in hair growth since it is critical to comprehend the science underlying hair development. DIY hair oil trend: Can homemade oil really grow your hair back? Hair care expert reveals what works for hair growth (Photo by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics and Founder of FDA-approved Hair Growth Booster, shared, “The main determinants of hair development are hormones and genetics. There isn't much scientific proof to back up the idea that certain oils can significantly promote hair regeneration, even while they may benefit the scalp and hair follicles. On the other hand, by avoiding breakage and preserving a healthy environment for hair follicles, oils like coconut, castor and olive oil can assist enhance the general health of the hair and scalp, which may indirectly encourage hair development.”

She suggested, “Castor oil is one of the most often recommended oils for hair development. It contains a lot of ricinoleic acid, which has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. Although there isn't enough proof to support it, some research suggests that rubbing castor oil into the scalp may increase blood flow and encourage thicker hair. In a similar vein, coconut oil is praised for its capacity to hydrate, penetrate the hair shaft, and minimise protein loss all of which can help shield hair from breakage and damage. Nevertheless, there isn't any strong proof that coconut oil promotes hair development in a direct manner.”

The hair health expert concluded, “In the end, you could be disappointed if you expect hair oils to stop hair loss on their own, even though they might help you have thicker, stronger hair. It's critical to set realistic goals and take a comprehensive approach to hair care, which includes eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and reducing stress. Hair oils can be a beneficial addition to your hair care routine, their ability to regrow lost hair remains uncertain. More research is needed to substantiate these claims fully. In the meantime, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and seeking professional advice for severe hair loss concerns are the best courses of action.”