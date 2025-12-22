5 alternatives of Dyson Airwrap under ₹20000: Perfect for styling your hair
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 01:45 pm IST
Dyson Airwrap have their own separate fan base, but for those who are looking for an economical option, these 5 alternatives might help.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Winston Flexy 8 in 1 Hair Multi Styler with Auto-Wrap Curler | 1400W High-Speed Ionic Hot Air Brush & Dryer | Straightens, Curls, Volumizes & Smooths | Anti-Frizz Styling Tool for Women | Travel Case Included View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
PROTOUCH Airshot All in 1 Hair Multi Styler for Curl, Smooth, Dry, Blow & Volume View Details
|
₹16,000
|
|
|
PROTOUCH AIR SLEEK WET-TO-DRY Hair Straightener, Instant Drying, Smooth Styling | Zero Heat Damage | Premium Hair Styling Device View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Remington Blow & Dry Caring Air Styler Hot Brush | All hair lengths, with 6 styling attachments - 25mm, 38mm & 50mm Round Brush, Concentrator, Paddle Brush & Root Boost | Storage pouch, 1200W, AS7700 View Details
|
₹6,109
|
|
