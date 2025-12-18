Nude lipsticks for everyday look: Here are our 8 top-rated picks for that subtle glow

Among the hundred lipstick shades available in the market, nude lipstick has its own set of followers and not to mention, the shade looks perfect on almost all skin tones. Be it your daily office commute or a day out with your girlies, a nude lipstick is simply enough to add a subtle and soft glow to your overall look. And with a plethora of lipstick shades available in the market, choosing one could be a daunting task. That is where we have created this list of the top 8 nude lipsticks for that subtle and soft glow. Nude lipsticks to give you subtle and soft glow(Pexels)

Lakmé Powerplay Priming Smooth Matte Lipstick delivers intense colour payoff with a lightweight, primer-infused formula that glides effortlessly on lips. This matte lipstick smoothens fine lines while offering long-lasting comfort without dryness. Customers love its velvety texture, non-cakey feel, and rich pigmentation that stays fresh for hours. Ideal for daily wear, it enhances lips with a soft matte finish while keeping them hydrated and flawless all day long.

Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Lipstick offers bold colour with a mirror-like glossy finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Its shake-to-activate formula locks in pigment without smudging or fading. Customers frequently praise its transfer-resistant shine, vibrant shades, and comfortable feel. Perfect for statement looks, this liquid lipstick combines the intensity of long-wear colour with the impact of high gloss for a confident, polished appearance.

FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick delivers high-definition color with a smooth, creamy matte texture. Enriched with moisturising ingredients, it glides easily and stays comfortable for long hours. Customers appreciate its professional finish, rich pigmentation, and non-drying formula. Designed for everyday elegance or special occasions, this lipstick offers consistent colour payoff and a flawless matte look that enhances natural lip beauty.

Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack features ultra-lightweight liquid lipsticks that feel breathable on the lips. Its long-lasting formula delivers intense matte colour without cracking or heaviness. Customers love the soft, mousse-like texture, modern shades, and comfortable wear throughout the day. This versatile lip stack is perfect for mixing, layering, or wearing solo, making it a favourite for minimal yet impactful makeup looks.

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick combines luxurious colour with nourishing care. Infused with argan oil and vitamin E, it delivers rich pigmentation and a smooth satin finish. Customers often highlight its hydrating formula, elegant packaging, and comfortable all-day wear. Ideal for those who prefer moisture with colour, this lipstick enhances lips with a soft glow while keeping them supple and beautifully defined.

Lakme 9to5 Hya Matte Lipstick in Workday Rose offers a professional, muted pink shade perfect for office wear. Powered by hyaluronic acid, it keeps lips hydrated while delivering a soft matte finish. Customers appreciate its smooth application, subtle elegance, and comfortable feel throughout long workdays. This lipstick is designed to complement everyday makeup while maintaining moisture and lasting colour from morning meetings to evening plans.

Ruby’s Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick blends natural ingredients with rich, wearable colour. Its creamy, semi-matte formula nourishes lips while delivering a soft, sophisticated finish. Customers love its clean beauty promise, lightweight texture, and skin-friendly formulation. Free from harsh chemicals, this lipstick is ideal for sensitive lips and conscious consumers who want vibrant colour without compromising on comfort or ingredient quality.

SUGAR Cosmetics Nothing Else Matter Longwear Lipstick delivers bold colour with a velvety matte finish that stays put for hours. Enriched with jojoba oil, it keeps lips comfortable and nourished. Customers rave about its intense pigmentation, smooth glide, and impressive staying power. Perfect for all-day wear, this lipstick offers statement shades that resist fading while maintaining a soft, non-drying feel.

Similar articles for you:

8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour

Lip and cheek tints: Top 8 options that keep your lips soft and add a rosy glow

7 makeup tips to steal from Katrina Kaif to get a perfect, dewy, and glossy glow

8 top-rated lip glosses that smooth, plump, and transform your lips in seconds

FAQ: Nude Lipstick What is nude lipstick? Nude lipstick is designed to match or complement your natural lip colour, enhancing lips without overpowering your look.

How do I choose the right nude shade for my skin tone? Fair skin suits peachy or pink nudes, medium skin works well with rosy or beige nudes, and deeper skin tones shine with caramel or brown-based nudes.

Can nude lipstick be worn daily? Yes, nude lipstick is ideal for everyday wear, including office and casual looks.

Does nude lipstick suit all makeup styles? Absolutely. Nude lipsticks pair well with both minimal makeup and bold eye looks.

How can I prevent nude lipstick from looking washed out? Use a lip liner close to your natural lip colour and choose a nude shade with warm or neutral undertones for definition.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.