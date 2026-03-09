Use underarm roll-ons to control odour in summer: 7 picks to help you smell fresh all day long

As summer sets in and temperatures keep rising, body odour becomes a common concern. While perfumes and deodorants often fade quickly in the heat, underarm roll-ons promise to offer all-day long freshness by keeping unpleasant odour away. 7 long-lasting under arm roll on to get rid of body odor (Freepik)

In fact, between long days and constant sweat during your gym sessions, underarm roll-ons are your best bet. Compact, effective, and designed to keep odour at bay, these little genies glide on easily and deliver long-lasting freshness, making them a must-have companion for hot, hectic days.

Benefits of underarm roll-on Controls body odour: Underarm roll-ons help reduce odor by targeting odor-causing bacteria in the armpits. This keeps you feeling clean and fresh for long hours, even in hot weather or during physical activity.

Provides long-lasting freshness: Most roll-ons have active ingredients that give protection against sweat and odour throughout the day. Many formulas offer 12–24 hours of freshness.

Helps brighten dark underarms: Some modern roll-ons contain ingredients such as AHAs, BHAs, niacinamide, or vitamin C that reduce pigmentation and can improve the overall skin tone, making it look brighter.

Gently exfoliates and smoothen skin: Exfoliating acids in certain roll-on formulas remove dead skin buildup and unclog pores. This improves skin texture and helps underarms feel smoother and softer over time.

Soothes and hydrates underarm skin: Many roll-ons include soothing ingredients like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid that calm irritation, reduce redness, and keep the delicate underarm area moisturized.

Easy and mess-free application: The roll-on applicator spreads the product evenly with minimal effort and no wastage. It is compact, convenient, and easy to carry in a bag for daily use.

So, for all of you planning to try these roll-ons, here are some of our top picks that have been carefully chosen on the basis of customer ratings and reviews on Amazon India.

Most of these picks are even the highest-selling in February 2026.