Use underarm roll-ons to control odour in summer: 7 picks to help you smell fresh all day long
As the summer heat begins to get more intense, check out our shortlist of underarm rollons that can help you reduce body odour.
Be Bodywise 6% AHA BHA Underarm Roll On Deodorant,Flora Fragrance,1% Mandelic, 4% Lactic,1% Salicylic & Kojic Acid, Prevents Body Odour,Fades Pigmentation,Kills Bacteria, Alcohol & Aluminum Free, 50mlView Details
₹399
WishCare Underarm Roll On For Women & Men | Reduces Pigmentation, Brightens Skin & Prevents Body Odour | With AHA, Kojic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid | Long Lasting Aqua Fragrance | 50mlView Details
₹291
NIVEA Pearl and Beauty 50ml Deo Underarm Roll On | With Pearl Extracts & Avocado Oil | 72 H Long Lasting Floral Scent | 0% Alcohol and Dermat Approved | For WomenView Details
₹149
Dove Eventone Deodorant Roll On For Women, Antiperspirant Underarm Roll On Removes Odour, Keeps Skin Fresh & Clean, Alcohol Free, Paraben Free, 50 mlView Details
₹129
Chemist At Play UnderArm Roll-On with 5% AHA, Lactic Acid & 1% Mandelic Acid|Prevents Body Odour, Fades Pigmentation & Kills Bacteria|0% Aluminium & 0% Alcohol|White Jasmine Fragrance |40mlView Details
₹359
As summer sets in and temperatures keep rising, body odour becomes a common concern. While perfumes and deodorants often fade quickly in the heat, underarm roll-ons promise to offer all-day long freshness by keeping unpleasant odour away.
In fact, between long days and constant sweat during your gym sessions, underarm roll-ons are your best bet. Compact, effective, and designed to keep odour at bay, these little genies glide on easily and deliver long-lasting freshness, making them a must-have companion for hot, hectic days.
Benefits of underarm roll-on
Controls body odour: Underarm roll-ons help reduce odor by targeting odor-causing bacteria in the armpits. This keeps you feeling clean and fresh for long hours, even in hot weather or during physical activity.
Provides long-lasting freshness: Most roll-ons have active ingredients that give protection against sweat and odour throughout the day. Many formulas offer 12–24 hours of freshness.
Helps brighten dark underarms: Some modern roll-ons contain ingredients such as AHAs, BHAs, niacinamide, or vitamin C that reduce pigmentation and can improve the overall skin tone, making it look brighter.
Gently exfoliates and smoothen skin: Exfoliating acids in certain roll-on formulas remove dead skin buildup and unclog pores. This improves skin texture and helps underarms feel smoother and softer over time.
Soothes and hydrates underarm skin: Many roll-ons include soothing ingredients like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid that calm irritation, reduce redness, and keep the delicate underarm area moisturized.
Easy and mess-free application: The roll-on applicator spreads the product evenly with minimal effort and no wastage. It is compact, convenient, and easy to carry in a bag for daily use.
So, for all of you planning to try these roll-ons, here are some of our top picks that have been carefully chosen on the basis of customer ratings and reviews on Amazon India.
Most of these picks are even the highest-selling in February 2026.
Top 7 underarm rolls in India
Be Bodywise 6% AHA BHA Underarm Roll On gently exfoliates your underarm skin to reduce darkness, odour, and buildup. This roll-on contains AHA and BHA, which remove dead skin cells while keeping the area fresh and smooth. It has a lightweight, quick-dry formula that works well for daily use without leaving a sticky residue. This roll-on has a floral fragrance and mandelic acid that helps boost collagen production, resulting in radiant underarms. Many customers say they notice brighter underarms and long-lasting freshness within weeks. Users also appreciate that it helps reduce odour-causing bacteria while staying gentle on sensitive skin.
WishCare Underarm Roll On helps control body odour and gradually brightens underarm skin with skin-friendly ingredients. Its lightweight formula glides smoothly, absorbs quickly, and keeps underarms fresh throughout the day. This roll-on is infused with AHA, kojic acid and hyaluronic acid and is suitable for most skin types. Customers often mention that its formula feels gentle and soothing. Many reviewers also appreciate its subtle fragrance and report smoother, healthier-looking underarms.
NIVEA Pearl and Beauty Deo Roll On offers reliable odour protection while caring for delicate underarm skin. This roll-on is enriched with pearl extracts and avocado oil that help keep skin smooth, soft, and visibly even-toned. Its alcohol-free formula dries quickly and provides long-lasting freshness. Customers frequently praise its mild, pleasant fragrance and non-sticky feel. Many users also report that it keeps them fresh for hours while leaving their underarms looking softer and more nourished.
Dove Eventone Deodorant Roll On targets uneven underarm tone while providing effective odour protection. This roll-on is infused with moisturising ingredients; its formula helps repair delicate skin after shaving and keeps underarms smooth. It absorbs quickly and delivers a clean, fresh scent that lasts all day. Customers often highlight its gentle formula and say it feels soothing on sensitive skin. Many reviewers also report gradual improvement in underarm tone with consistent use.
Chemist At Play UnderArm Roll-On combines exfoliating acids and odour-fighting ingredients to keep underarms fresh and visibly brighter. This roll-on is enriched with lactic acid and mandelic acid, which help even out the skin tone and fade spots/patches on the skin. It also works to reduce pigmentation, unclog pores, and control odour without harsh chemicals. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly and feels comfortable for daily wear. Customers often share that the roll-on helps reduce underarm darkness over time. Many also appreciate its effective odour control and smooth, non-irritating formula.
Yardley London Rose Underarm Deodorant Roll On delivers classic floral freshness while protecting against body odor. The gentle formula glides smoothly, dries quickly, and keeps underarms comfortable throughout the day. Its signature rose fragrance adds a soft, elegant scent that lingers lightly on the skin. Customers frequently praise its long-lasting fragrance and refreshing feel. Many users also mention that it feels light on the skin and works well for everyday use.
Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Underarm Roll On keeps underarms fresh with a warm vanilla fragrance while helping maintain smooth skin. The lightweight formula glides easily and dries quickly without leaving residue. It is designed to control odor and provide daily freshness. Customers love its sweet vanilla scent and often describe it as comforting and long-lasting. Many reviewers also say the roll-on feels gentle on skin and works well for daily wear.
Difference between under-arm roll on and body mist
|Feature
|Underarm Roll-On
|Body Mist
|Purpose
|Designed to control underarm odor and sometimes reduce sweat.
|Designed to add a light fragrance to the body.
|Application Area
|Applied directly to the underarms.
|Sprayed on the body such as neck, wrists, and clothes.
|Formulation
|Usually contains deodorizing or sweat-controlling ingredients and sometimes skin-care ingredients.
|Primarily contains fragrance with a light water-based formula.
|Odor Control
|Targets odor-causing bacteria in the underarm area.
|Does not specifically control body odor; mainly adds scent.
|Sweat Control
|Some roll-ons (antiperspirants) help reduce sweating.
|Does not control sweat.
|Skin Benefits
|Some formulas help brighten, exfoliate, or soothe underarm skin.
|Typically provides no skin-care benefits.
|Fragrance Strength
|Usually mild to moderate fragrance focused on freshness.
|Light and refreshing fragrance meant for overall body scent.
|Longevity
|Can provide odor protection for 12–48 hours depending on the formula.
|Usually lasts 2–4 hours and may require reapplication.
|Application Method
|Liquid applied with a rolling ball applicator.
|Fine mist sprayed from a bottle.
|Best Use
|Daily odor protection and underarm care.
|Quick refresh or layering fragrance throughout the day.
