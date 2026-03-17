These 7 hydrating lip balms are what you need in your bag this summer

Intense summer heat not only affects our faces but also dries out our lips, leaving them parched and dehydrated. That is where a hydrating lip balm comes to our rescue. Most of these hydrating lip balms are infused with moisture-locking ingredients that glide on effortlessly to soothe dryness, repair chapped skin, and keep your lips comfortable all day.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
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Whether you're out in the sun, facing dry air, or just want that natural, healthy glow, these hydrating balms deliver instant hydration with a lightweight, non-greasy feel.
Dermatologist, Dr Meenu Malik, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “Ingredients play a crucial role in finding the right hydrating lip balm. Ingredients (humectants) such as hyaluronic acid or glycerine will help to draw moisture into the lips, and others (emollients) such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and natural oils will help to hold in that moisture".
She further explains that certain (occlusive) ingredients help to build a moisture barrier to help prevent moisture loss due to air exposure.
“A good example of this would be using beeswax or petrolatum as an occlusive ingredient because they will help to keep moisture from escaping due to air exposure.If your balms contain these, they should also contain Vitamin E because of its healing properties and ability to prevent free radical damage to the skin”, she states.
Dr Malik, however, cautions against lip balms containing excess quantities of fragrance, menthol or alcohol as these ingredients can make your lips drier and cause irritation.
To help you choose the right hydrating lip balm, we have curated this list of the top 7 hydrating lip balms. All these have been picked based on high customer reviews and ratings.
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e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm delivers instant hydration with a silky, melt-on-contact texture that leaves lips glossy and nourished. Infused with conditioning ingredients, it revives dry lips while adding a subtle sheen perfect for everyday wear. Customers love its lightweight feel and non-sticky finish, often praising how it keeps lips soft for hours. Many reviewers highlight its affordable price point and smooth application, calling it a go-to lip essential for quick hydration and effortless shine.
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Minimalist SPF 30 Lip Balm protects and hydrates lips with a science-backed formula designed for daily use. It shields delicate lip skin from harmful UV rays while locking in moisture to prevent dryness and pigmentation. Customers appreciate its no-fragrance formula and clean ingredient list, making it suitable for sensitive lips. Many reviews mention its smooth texture and effective sun protection, with users noting visible improvement in lip health and reduced chapping after consistent use.
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indē wild Dewy Lip Treatment nourishes lips deeply with a blend of hydrating oils and rich botanicals, leaving a soft, dewy finish. Designed for both instant relief and long-term care, it helps repair dryness while enhancing natural lip texture. Customers rave about its luxurious feel and noticeable hydration boost, often mentioning how it transforms flaky lips overnight. Reviews frequently highlight its glossy yet comfortable finish, making it a favourite for those seeking both treatment and shine.
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Innisfree Tint Lip Balm combines hydration with a natural flush of colour, delivering soft, moisturised lips with a hint of tint. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it glides smoothly and keeps lips supple throughout the day. Customers love its lightweight texture and buildable colour, often noting how it enhances their natural look without feeling heavy. Many reviews highlight its gentle formula and long-lasting moisture, making it a popular choice for everyday wear and effortless beauty routines.
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Hyphen Vitamin Infused Peptide Lip Balm boosts lip care with a blend of vitamins and peptides that support hydration and smoothness. It helps improve lip texture while delivering lasting moisture and a healthy-looking finish. Customers appreciate its nourishing formula and visible plumping effect over time. Reviews often mention its non-greasy feel and subtle shine, with many users noting softer, more supple lips after regular use, making it a reliable option for daily lip maintenance.
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Laneige Lip Glowy Balm provides intense hydration with a glossy finish, inspired by the brand’s iconic lip sleeping mask. It locks in moisture while adding a lightweight shine perfect for on-the-go use. Customers frequently praise its long-lasting hydration and pleasant scent, calling it both functional and indulgent. Reviews highlight how it smooths dry lips instantly and keeps them comfortable throughout the day, making it a staple for those who want both care and shine.
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Belif Super Knights Lip Plumping Balm hydrates and enhances lips with a formula designed to deliver a fuller, smoother appearance. It combines nourishing ingredients with a gentle plumping effect for visibly healthier lips. Customers often highlight its moisturising performance and subtle volumising results, appreciating that it doesn’t feel overly tingly. Reviews frequently mention improved softness and a natural-looking plumpness, making it a great choice for those seeking hydration with a boost of volume.
A hydrating lip balm restores moisture, prevents dryness, and protects lips from environmental damage like wind, sun, and cold weather.
Apply as needed throughout the day, typically every 3–4 hours, or whenever lips feel dry.
Yes, hydrating lip balms with nourishing ingredients can soothe, repair, and improve the texture of chapped lips over time.
Yes, SPF protects lips from UV damage, preventing darkening, dryness, and long-term damage.
Absolutely. It acts as a base, smoothing lips and helping lipstick apply more evenly.
Yes, tinted lip balms are as effective as the regular ones.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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