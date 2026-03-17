These 7 hydrating lip balms are what you need in your bag this summer

Intense summer heat not only affects our faces but also dries out our lips, leaving them parched and dehydrated. That is where a hydrating lip balm comes to our rescue. Most of these hydrating lip balms are infused with moisture-locking ingredients that glide on effortlessly to soothe dryness, repair chapped skin, and keep your lips comfortable all day. Hydrating lip balms for summer (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Whether you're out in the sun, facing dry air, or just want that natural, healthy glow, these hydrating balms deliver instant hydration with a lightweight, non-greasy feel.

Dermatologist, Dr Meenu Malik, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “Ingredients play a crucial role in finding the right hydrating lip balm. Ingredients (humectants) such as hyaluronic acid or glycerine will help to draw moisture into the lips, and others (emollients) such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and natural oils will help to hold in that moisture".

She further explains that certain (occlusive) ingredients help to build a moisture barrier to help prevent moisture loss due to air exposure.

“A good example of this would be using beeswax or petrolatum as an occlusive ingredient because they will help to keep moisture from escaping due to air exposure. If your balms contain these, they should also contain Vitamin E because of its healing properties and ability to prevent free radical damage to the skin”, she states.

Dr Malik, however, cautions against lip balms containing excess quantities of fragrance, menthol or alcohol as these ingredients can make your lips drier and cause irritation.

To help you choose the right hydrating lip balm, we have curated this list of the top 7 hydrating lip balms. All these have been picked based on high customer reviews and ratings.