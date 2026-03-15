Oily skin? Try these 7 loose powders are sure to keep your makeup matte all day

Loose powders are every oily skin girlie's best friend. If you have excessive oily skin and your makeup does not stay put most of the time, it may be time to add loose powders into your vanity kit. It not just helps your makeup last longer, but also eliminates the shiny look. Lightweight and finely milled, loose powders also help set foundation and concealer and blur the appearance of pores and fine lines. From natural matte finishes to soft-focus effects, they work well across different skin types and help makeup stay fresh and flawless for hours. Top 7 loose powders to reduce shine and mattify your look (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less At HT Shop Now, we have curated this list of the top 7 loose powders that have been chosen based on higher customer ratings and reviews from Amazon India. All these products are available at easily affordable prices. Top 7 loose powders

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Lock your makeup in place and blur imperfections with the e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder. This lightweight, silky formula smooths pores and fine lines while delivering a soft-focus glow that keeps skin looking fresh all day. It controls shine without feeling heavy and blends seamlessly for a naturally radiant finish. Perfect for baking or quick touch-ups. Customers love how it brightens under-eyes and leaves skin looking filtered yet natural, with many praising its affordable price and smooth, non-cakey texture.

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Create a flawless, long-lasting base with the Makeup Revolution Loose Baking Powder. This ultra-fine powder sets foundation, brightens under-eyes, and absorbs excess oil for a smooth matte finish that lasts for hours. Ideal for baking or setting your entire face, it helps prevent creasing while enhancing makeup longevity. Beauty lovers say it blends effortlessly and keeps their makeup locked in place throughout busy days, making it a favourite for achieving a professional, airbrushed look without spending a fortune.

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Achieve a naturally flawless look with Lotus Makeup Naturalblend SPF 15 Translucent Finish Loose Powder. This lightweight, finely milled powder blends seamlessly into the skin to control shine, set makeup, and create a soft matte finish without looking heavy or cakey. Infused with SPF 15, it helps provide an extra layer of protection against harmful sun rays while keeping your complexion fresh throughout the day. Its translucent formula suits most skin tones, blurring imperfections and giving your skin a smooth, airbrushed appearance.

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Achieve a smooth, photo-ready finish with the SWISS BEAUTY Bake It Away Makeup Natural Loose Powder. This finely milled powder sets makeup beautifully, reduces shine, and helps blur pores for a polished look. Its lightweight texture works perfectly for baking, setting concealer, or mattifying the T-zone without leaving a heavy layer on the skin. Users love its soft matte finish and budget-friendly price, often mentioning that it keeps makeup intact for hours while maintaining a natural, comfortable feel.

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Perfect your base with the Maybelline New York Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder. This mineral-based formula sets makeup, controls shine, and smooths skin texture for a naturally flawless finish. Designed to complement different skin tones, it blends seamlessly without looking cakey or dry. Ideal for setting foundation or concealer, it keeps makeup fresh and matte throughout the day. Customers frequently highlight its lightweight feel and reliable oil control, saying it helps create a smooth, camera-ready complexion.

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Keep shine under control with the Colorbar Sheer Touch Mattifying Loose Powder. This silky, lightweight formula sets makeup effortlessly while delivering a soft matte finish that looks natural on the skin. It helps blur minor imperfections and keeps foundation from creasing, making it perfect for long days or special occasions. Beauty enthusiasts often praise its smooth application and refined texture, noting that it feels comfortable on the skin and leaves their makeup looking polished and long-lasting.

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FAQ – Loose Powder What does loose powder do in makeup? Loose powder sets foundation and concealer, controls excess oil, and helps makeup last longer. It also creates a smoother finish and can blur the appearance of pores and fine lines. What is the difference between loose powder and compact powder? Loose powder has a lighter, finely milled texture and works best for setting makeup and baking. Compact powder is pressed, more portable, and mainly used for quick touch-ups throughout the day. What is baking with loose powder? Baking is a technique where you apply a generous layer of loose powder on areas like under the eyes or jawline, let it sit for a few minutes, and then dust off the excess to create a bright, crease-free finish. Is loose powder suitable for all skin types? Yes. Oily skin benefits from oil control, while dry skin can use a lightweight formula sparingly to set makeup without emphasising dryness. How do you apply loose powder correctly? Use a fluffy brush for a light setting effect or a damp sponge for baking. Tap off excess powder and press gently onto areas prone to creasing or oiliness.