7 warm and glossy caramel brown hair colours you will fall in love with instantly

There is something about freshly coloured hair! And while the shades are plenty to choose from, caramel hair colour is never going out of trend. Whether you're covering your greys or simply want to give your crown a makeover, this warm, golden-brown tone blends rich brunette depth with soft honey highlights. It creates a multidimensional look that feels both natural and luxurious. Another plus point of giving your hair a caramel look is its versatility. The shade complements skin tones, from fair to deep complexions, and works beautifully with different base colours.
Be it a subtle caramel highlight, a full done crown or a balayage, your hair looks shiny and luxurious with the right caramel shades. So, for all those who wish to go by the trend and want to colour their hair caramel this season, here are our picks for you.
These 7 caramel hair colours have been picked as per the top customer ratings and reviews mentioned on Amazon India.
Get a rich caramel brown colour with triple-care protection using L’Oréal Paris Excellence Crème. This formula hides your grey beautifully with conditioning ingredients that help strengthen hair while colouring. Its non-drip crème spreads evenly and leaves a glossy, natural finish that lasts for weeks. Many customers appreciate its smooth application and salon-like shine at home. Users often mention that the shade looks warm while keeping hair soft.
Refresh your look and cover your greys with Clairol Natural Instincts, a gentle hair colour designed to enhance natural tones with a glossy finish. This ammonia-free formula blends colour gradually while conditioning hair with ingredients like coconut oil and aloe vera. Customers frequently say the colour appears vibrant yet believable and fades gracefully over time.
Paradyes Lover’s Latte No Bleach Hair Tint delivers a creamy caramel-inspired shade, designed for easy at-home colouring without pre-bleaching. This formula adds warm latte tones that enhance natural brown hair while maintaining softness and shine. This hair colour is enriched with conditioning ingredients and helps reduce dryness. Customers love its simple application process and appreciate the trendy café-inspired shade.
Garnier Hair Colouring Crème offers long-lasting colour with nourishing care for smoother, shinier hair. The creamy formula penetrates every strands evenly, delivering rich caramel-toned shades while helping to protect hair from dryness. Infused with conditioning oils, it keeps hair feeling soft after colouring. Customers frequently note that the colour stays vibrant for weeks and effectively covers greys. Many reviewers also appreciate the pleasant fragrance and easy application, saying the final result looks glossy and natural with warm caramel depth.
Revlon Color 'n Care Nourishing Permanent Hair Color combines vibrant colour with nourishing hair care. The ammonia-free formula uses botanical oils and conditioning ingredients to help maintain softness while delivering rich, even colour. It provides reliable grey coverage and a shiny caramel-brown finish that lasts. Customers often report that their hair feels smooth and manageable after colouring. Reviews also highlight the natural-looking shade and gentle fragrance, making it a comfortable at-home option for achieving warm caramel tones.
2.Oh! Italian Caramel Brown Semi-Permanent Hair Color offers a stylish caramel shade inspired by salon trends. The semi-permanent formula coats the hair gently, enhancing natural colour while adding glossy warmth. It gradually fades, making it perfect for experimenting with caramel tones without long-term commitment. Customers often praise the smooth texture and easy application. Many reviewers say the colour looks rich and shiny in sunlight, giving their hair a fashionable caramel highlight effect that feels modern and effortless.
Cultivator's Organic Hair Colour provides a plant-based approach to colouring hair with herbal ingredients. Made with organic herbs like henna and indigo, it adds natural caramel-brown tones while nourishing the scalp. The formula avoids harsh chemicals, making it appealing to people seeking a more natural option. Customers frequently mention that their hair feels thicker and healthier after use. Many reviews also highlight the earthy fragrance and subtle, natural-looking colour that develops beautifully over time.
Caramel hair colour is a warm brown shade with golden and honey undertones. It creates a soft, sun-lit look that adds dimension and shine to hair.
Caramel tones generally complement medium to dark hair and suit warm or neutral skin tones. However, lighter caramel shades can also flatter fair complexions.
Not always. Many caramel dyes work on natural brown hair without bleach. Dark hair may require lightening for brighter caramel results.
Permanent dyes last around 6–8 weeks before root growth appears. Semi-permanent colours usually fade gradually within 4–6 weeks.
Yes. Most permanent caramel hair colours provide full grey coverage, while semi-permanent formulas offer lighter blending.
Use colour-safe shampoo, limit heat styling, and apply deep-conditioning treatments to keep the shade vibrant and glossy.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
