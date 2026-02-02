Edit Profile
    I Tried and Tested Nykaa X Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Lip Gloss for 20 days: Here’s what it really does

    Nykaa has launched a hot sauce lip gloss Naagin that claims to plump your lips. After applying it for 20 days, here is my honest review. 

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 12:06 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    When I first heard about the Nykaa X Naagin hot sauce lip plumping gloss, I was amazed. I mean, hot sauce in a lip gloss? I was intrigued by its bold promise to give juicy, plumper-looking lips, without injections. And to be honest, the moment I swatched this gloss, I was impressed. True, this lip gloss has a taste and feel like hot sauce, and that is noticeable from the very first application. But does it really plump your lips?

    My honest review of Nykaa Lip plumping lip gloss
    My honest review of Nykaa Lip plumping lip gloss

    After regularly applying it for over 20 days, here is my honest take on the Nykaa X Naagin plumping lip gloss.

    The first impression: Packaging

    The packaging of Nykaa X Naagin plumping lip gloss immediately stood out: A sleek tube with a playful, spicy theme that felt fun and different from your everyday gloss.

    What amazed me

    Unlike a regular clear gloss, there was a noticeable tingling and cooling/burning sensation right after application, which is normal for a plumping formula. And it does eventually even out. At first, this tingling or burning sensation was intense. To my surprise, it lasted for a good 10 minutes. However, once that initial sensation subsided, I loved how glossy my lips became. They did appear fuller, but did it actually uplift or plump my lips? Not really!

    Unlike very sticky glosses, this one settled into a smooth, wet finish that didn’t feel like glue on my lips. It looked juicy rather than tacky, which is exactly the effect I was looking for. A couple of friends even complimented the shine, which was a nice confidence boost. Overall, I’d say it delivered some of that plumped look it promises.

    Review of Nykaa X Naagin Lip Plumping Gloss
    Review of Nykaa X Naagin Lip Plumping Gloss

    What could have been improved?

    Like other lip products, this too had some downsides. The very first drawback is that this burning/tingling isn’t for everyone, although it lessens with repeated use. However, if you have dry or already chapped lips, that intense sensation might be uncomfortable. So, I’d recommend prepping your lips with a balm before applying.

    Secondly, at its price point (nearly 509 for a small 1.5 ml amount), I expected more product for the cost. And honestly, for someone who would just stick to this one gloss, it can be an expensive affair to keep buying it every month.

    Another point I noticed is that the scent isn’t very pleasant. It smells like hot sauce - quite literally! And this might feel a bit off or weird for those who may be accustomed to a fragrant lip gloss.

    Final word

    I’d recommend this gloss if you’re curious about a slightly edgier, plumping lip product and don’t mind a temporary tingle. It gives a nice shine and does not dry lips once it settles, but the initial sensation, price-to-quantity ratio, and scent are things to consider before you buy.

    (The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)

