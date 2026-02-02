I Tried and Tested Nykaa X Naagin Hot Sauce Plumping Lip Gloss for 20 days: Here’s what it really does

When I first heard about the Nykaa X Naagin hot sauce lip plumping gloss, I was amazed. I mean, hot sauce in a lip gloss? I was intrigued by its bold promise to give juicy, plumper-looking lips, without injections. And to be honest, the moment I swatched this gloss, I was impressed. True, this lip gloss has a taste and feel like hot sauce, and that is noticeable from the very first application. But does it really plump your lips? My honest review of Nykaa Lip plumping lip gloss

After regularly applying it for over 20 days, here is my honest take on the Nykaa X Naagin plumping lip gloss.

The first impression: Packaging The packaging of Nykaa X Naagin plumping lip gloss immediately stood out: A sleek tube with a playful, spicy theme that felt fun and different from your everyday gloss.

What amazed me Unlike a regular clear gloss, there was a noticeable tingling and cooling/burning sensation right after application, which is normal for a plumping formula. And it does eventually even out. At first, this tingling or burning sensation was intense. To my surprise, it lasted for a good 10 minutes. However, once that initial sensation subsided, I loved how glossy my lips became. They did appear fuller, but did it actually uplift or plump my lips? Not really!

Unlike very sticky glosses, this one settled into a smooth, wet finish that didn’t feel like glue on my lips. It looked juicy rather than tacky, which is exactly the effect I was looking for. A couple of friends even complimented the shine, which was a nice confidence boost. Overall, I’d say it delivered some of that plumped look it promises.