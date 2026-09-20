India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 3: Shooters eye more medals, Suchika Tariyal continues gold push on September 21

India started their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a positive note on September 20. On its very first day, the country won two silver medals, both in shooting. The women's 10m air rifle team of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod was the first to open the Indian account. Valarivan then won her second silver in the women's 10m rifle individual event. On the other hand, two more medals were assured. MMA star Suchika Tariyal qualified for the semi-final and assured India of at least a bronze in the women's 60kg traditional event. On the other hand, the Indian women's cricket team qualified for the final and ensured another silver. Suchika Tariyal will Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore in the semi-final (HT_PRINT)

On Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026, i.e September 21 (Monday), India will be looking for further medals in shooting with Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil, all gunning for the men's 10m air rifle individual and team events. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad will be gunning for medals in men's skeet individual and team events. On the other hand, the women's skeet individual and team events will also feature medal hopefuls Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan.

Suchika Tariyal will continue her dream run in the semi-final and will be eyeing a win to assure India of a silver at least.