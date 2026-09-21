Odisha jail superintendent arrested over alleged forgery after prisoner’s escape

Arrest of Jail Superintendent
The superintendent of a jail in Odisha was arrested on Sunday over allegations of forging official records after two murder accused escaped from prison last year.
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The superintendent of a jail in Odisha was arrested on Sunday over allegations of forging official records after two murder accused escaped from prison last year.
Choudwar jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul was arrested months after former jailer Santoshini Das accused him of tampering with government records, forging her signature in the jail’s minute book and manipulating duty records to conceal his absence when the prisoners escaped, police officials said.
The arrest came after the Orissa High Court rejected Roul’s anticipatory bail plea and withdrew interim protection against arrest in the case of escape of two undertrial prisoners, Raja Sahani and Madhukant Kumar, from Choudwar Circle Jail on October 3 last year.
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Das had earlier lodged a first information report (FIR) at Choudwar police station alleging that Raul had remained absent from duty without authorisation around the time of the jailbreak and later attempted to create records showing that he was present in the prison.
She also alleged that the official gate in-out register for October 1, 2 and 3 was deliberately altered to show Roul’s continuous presence inside the jail during duty hours.
Roul allegedly forged Das’s signature in the jail’s minute book on October 2. Das alleged that the forgery was intended to fabricate evidence, mislead authorities and shift responsibility for the security lapse onto her.
The case stems from the escape of Sahani and Kumar, who had been lodged in Choudwar jail after their arrest in connection with a fatal robbery attempt in Panikoili area of Jajpur district. On January 4, last year Sahani and Kumar were allegedly attempting to rob a jewellery store in Panikoili when local residents confronted them. The accused allegedly opened fire while trying to escape, killing two people, Neelamadhab Panda and Anil Ray.
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They were arrested and sent to Choudwar jail, where they remained undertrial prisoners in the murder case.
About nine months later, on October 3, they escaped from the prison by scaling its boundary wall, triggering a search operation and scrutiny of security arrangements at the jail.
Kumar was later arrested in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, while Sahani was arrested in Uttarakhand nearly six months after the jailbreak.
The escape prompted an inquiry into the conduct of jail officials and the circumstances that allowed the two accused to flee.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More