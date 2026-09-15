CBI books Arunachal anti-dam activist Bhanu Tatak over FCRA violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Arunachal Pradesh-based lawyer and environmental activist Bhanu Tatak for allegedly receiving over ₹17.6 lakh from foreign organisations and individuals in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), officials said. Tatak said she was a recipient of the Bhagirath Prayas Samman Award, India 2023, for her work in river conservation. (Facebook)

Tatak, legal adviser to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and coordinator of civil society organisation Dibang Resistance, was associated with protests against major hydropower projects proposed in the northeastern state.

According to the first information report (FIR), the CBI alleged that Tatak received more than ₹17.6 lakh from various foreign organisations and individuals directly into her personal savings bank account without obtaining the registration or prior permission required under the FCRA.

The agency named several overseas entities as alleged sources of the funds, including Philippines-based Asia Indigenous Peoples Network on Extractive Industries and Energy and Indigenous Peoples Rights International, Ireland-based Front Line and UK-based Human Rights Resource Centre.

CBI launched a probe in the matter on the direction of ministry of home affairs (MHA).

According to the first FIR, filed on August 20 naming Tatak and unknown persons as accused, CBI has alleged that between 2022 and 2025, she received ₹20.94 lakh in her bank account maintained in the State Bank of India, Roing branch, through forex transactions.

“Such foreign funds are being utilized to organize and sustain anti-dam protests in Arunachal Pradesh against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project, thereby adversely affecting economic and strategic interests of the country,” the FIR, seen by HT, alleges.

The agency alleged that Tatak has not filed any ITR between 2017-18 and 2025-26 and “therefore has not made any declaration with respect to the receipt of the funds from the foreign entities.”

Before registering the FIR, CBI had conducted a preliminary enquiry (PE) - a precursor to the formal case, to ascertain the charges.

In September 2025, Tatak was stopped by immigration authorities at Delhi airport from boarding a flight to Ireland following a lookout circular issued against her by the Arunachal Pradesh police.

She was scheduled to attend a three-month academic programme at Dublin City University.

The CBI further alleged that Tatak did not file income tax returns and that the foreign contributions received by her were not reflected in official records.

The agency claimed that the funds were allegedly used to “organise and sustain anti-dam protests” in Arunachal Pradesh, which, according to it, were adversely affecting the country’s economic and strategic interests.

Responding to the allegations, Tatak said the matter was under investigation and that she was fully cooperating with the investigating authorities.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and have committed no violation of the law,” she told HT.

Tatak said she was a recipient of the Bhagirath Prayas Samman Award, India 2023, for her work in river conservation, besides educational and research scholarships. The award was presented to Tatak and Dibang Resistance at the 10th India Rivers Week function held at BAIF in Maharashtra in November 2023.

Tatak and the organisations she is associated with have been opposing the proposed 12,500-MW Siang Multipurpose Project on the Siang River. Dibang Resistance has also opposed the 2,880-MW hydropower project on the Dibang River.

Tatak joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in Itanagar on December 2, 2025.