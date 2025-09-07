Arunachal anti-dam activist on way to Ireland detained in Delhi airport

Itanagar: A lookout notice issued by the Arunachal Pradesh police headquarters (PHQ) led to anti-dam activist Bhanu Tatak being stopped from flying abroad on Sunday, senior officials confirmed. The Delhi airport. (File Photo)

Immigration authorities at Delhi airport cited the notice while preventing her from boarding a flight to Dublin, where she was scheduled to begin a three-month academic course at Dublin City University on September 9.

Tatak, a legal advisor with the Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum (SIFF), has been an outspoken critic of mega dam projects in the Siang valley, arguing they endanger indigenous rights and fragile ecosystems.

Inspector general of police (law & order) Chukhu Apa confirmed the existence of the lookout notice but declined to elaborate on the grounds.

“At least 10 cases have been registered against Tatak, in which she played a leading role, including charges of instigating crowds to violence, leading violent protests, and even encouraging women to manhandle a cabinet minister,” Apa said.

A Lookout Circular (LOC) is an official notice issued by Indian authorities to immigration checkpoints—airports and seaports—to stop individuals under investigation from leaving the country and evading legal action, arrest, or questioning.

The disclosure came amid allegations from Tatak published by several media outlets that she had been blocked from travel following a complaint lodged by the Itanagar police over her role in anti-dam protests.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP), Jummar Basar, swiftly denied any involvement of the city police in Tatak’s travel ban.

“The Itanagar police have made no complaint against her related to the Siang dam. It’s totally misleading information against us. I am surprised and equally saddened by the unconfirmed publication of media houses,” Basar told NewsFy.

People familiar with the matter also confirmed that Tatak faces two pending cases registered at Itanagar Police Station, but none linked to the Siang dam movement.

One, registered in 2021, accuses her of criminal trespass and mischief at BB Plaza Mall. The other, from 2022, relates to the defacement of the “Wall of Harmony” mural on the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat boundary wall.

In the latter case, she has been charge-sheeted along with Assamese artist Nilim Mahanta and local activist Ebo Mili. The chargesheet alleges that she financed the act by transferring funds to Mahanta and coordinated logistics, though she was not physically present during the incident.

Police officials familiar with the matter said a prima facie case has been established and the matter is before court for trial.