Russian Missile Drills Stoke Tensions With Japan

TOKYO—Russia held live missile drills near islands claimed by Japan, further straining relations with Tokyo after a visit to the disputed archipelago by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian Varyag missile cruiser of the Pacific Fleet is seen after a military exercise near Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, on Sakhalin Island, Russia, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP) The Russian Pacific Fleet said a submarine, warship and coastal defense system fired missiles at mock enemy vessels in the waters off the southern Kuril Islands in Russia’s far east, according to Russian state news agency Interfax. The report didn’t say when the exercise took place. The southern Kuril Islands are known in Japanese as the Northern Territories and were seized by Russia from Japan in the final days of World War II. They have been a sore point in bilateral relations ever since. “Russia’s military buildup on the Northern Territories runs counter to Japan’s position” on the islands, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said late Thursday in response to news of the exercise.

Security analysts said similar missile drills have been held before and are designed to rehearse Russia’s defense of the Sea of Okhotsk, an area vital for Russia’s fleet of ballistic missile submarines. “The hypothetical enemy is therefore not Japan, but the United States,” said James Brown, an expert on Russia-Japan relations at Temple University in Tokyo. He added Russia is also eager to show China it is still a potent military force after losses in Ukraine. Nonetheless, the exercise adds to tensions between Moscow and Tokyo that were heightened when Putin visited the disputed islands for the first time earlier this month. He was pictured inspecting a seafood processing facility on the island of Iturup, which Japan calls Etorofu.

President Putin at a fish processing factory on the disputed island.