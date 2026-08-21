Natalie Harp to replace Karoline Leavitt? All we know amid Trump's ‘The Best Press Secretary’ post

President Donald Trump allegedly made a humorous remark suggesting that his aide Natalie Harp might take over Karoline Leavitt's role as the next White House Press Secretary. President Trump reportedly made a joke about Natalie Harp succeeding Karoline Leavitt as press secretary after her departure. (Getty Images via AFP)

Both women have played significant roles in Trump’s close circle in recent years, with Leavitt recently declaring her departure from her position, an unexpected decision that leaves an important role vacant.

Harp, who serves as the President’s executive assistant, is often seen accompanying Trump and has even been dubbed the “human printer” for her habit of providing the President with printed copies of news articles and social media updates.