Trump $500 Obamacare payment: Who will get refunds starting in October?

People in 30 states will be eligible for the refunds. The states are:

The payments are expected to start in October. Eligible Americans will receive the refunds by check, according to the White House. The refunds are not for everyone who has an Obamacare plan. They will mainly go to people who bought Obamacare coverage through the federal marketplace, Healthcare.gov, and do not receive premium subsidies, according to Reuters.

Nearly 1 million Americans will receive $500 payments under a new Obamacare refund plan. The White House said the Trump administration will return money to people who were charged excess fees through the federal health insurance marketplace.

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$500 Obamacare refund The Trump administration says the refunds are linked to Obamacare “user fees.” The White House said the Biden administration charged too much in these fees through the federal marketplace. According to the White House, those fees were passed on to consumers through higher insurance premiums. The administration says this caused some people to pay more for their health coverage.

Trump on Obamacare refund Trump said the refunds could cover the full increase in insurance costs for some people. In a video posted by the White House on X, Trump said some refunds would cover the entire increase in insurance caused by what he described as policies supported by Democrats.

Trump said his administration is returning the money to people who were wrongly charged. He described the refunds as money being given back to Americans who were, in his words, “ripped off.”

Affordable Care Act The Obamacare plans involved in the refund program are part of the Affordable Care Act. The law was signed by former President Barack Obama and is commonly known as Obamacare. Obamacare insurance plans can receive government help based on a person's income. People with lower incomes may qualify for premium subsidies that reduce how much they pay for coverage.

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Healthcare.gov eligibility The $500 refund is different from the premium subsidies. The White House said the new payments are aimed at people who do not receive premium subsidies and bought coverage through Healthcare.gov. Health insurance costs have also risen for people who receive subsidies. This happened after Congress allowed tax credits created during the COVID-19 pandemic to expire, according to Reuters.

Obamacare changes Trump has repeatedly criticized Obamacare. His administration has continued to push changes to the Affordable Care Act and its insurance plans. The administration has already proposed new Obamacare rules for 2027.

Under the proposal, insurers could offer new types of long-term catastrophic health plans. These catastrophic plans would generally have lower monthly premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs. They are designed mainly to protect people from very large medical bills rather than cover all routine healthcare expenses.

Trump $5,000 dividend The Obamacare refunds come as Trump is also pushing another proposed payment to Americans. Trump has proposed giving every US adult a $5,000 “Trump dividend” if Republicans win the November congressional elections, according to Reuters.

The proposed $5,000 payment is separate from the $500 Obamacare refunds. The Obamacare payments are refunds for eligible Healthcare.gov customers, while the $5,000 payment is a separate proposal from Trump.

October refund checks The refund plan comes as Trump faces a difficult political situation. Reuters reported that opinion polls show Trump's popularity at an all-time low, while large majorities of Americans are unhappy with the Iran war and the US economy.

For the Obamacare refund, the key question is whether a person bought coverage through Healthcare.gov, lives in one of the 30 states listed above, and does not receive a premium subsidy. Eligible people are expected to start receiving their $500 checks in October, according to the White House.