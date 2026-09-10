Walmart Great Value berry recall: Frozen berries linked to wider E. coli outbreak

Walmart has recalled a frozen berry product linked to a wider E. coli recall. The recalled product is Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, sold at Walmart stores in 16 US states. The recalled Great Value product is a 10-ounce bag. It contains organic strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. Walmart recalls Great Value frozen berry product over E. coli concerns (Bloomberg)

The recalled product details are: UPC 7874211226, lot code 6040 01-6, and use-by date February 9, 2028. The FDA said the lot code can be found on the front of the package.

Where the recalled berries were sold The berries were sold in 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Walmart berry recall details The FDA said the recalled berries have been removed from Walmart shelves. However, the product has a use-by date in 2028, so some bags could still be sitting in consumers' freezers.

There have been no illnesses linked specifically to the recalled Great Value product so far. The FDA said its September 3 recall notice was a precautionary action based on information found while tracing the earlier recall.

Recalled Great Value berries The Walmart recall is part of a larger frozen berry recall. Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. first recalled certain frozen berries on July 3. The recall was later expanded on July 29 to include more products. The earlier recalled products were sold at Publix stores under the GreenWise brand. They included frozen organic blueberries and frozen mixed berries.

E. coli outbreak cases The wider berry recall is connected to an E. coli outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 17 people in Florida and Georgia had become sick as of September 3. Six people have been hospitalized in the outbreak. This information was included in the CDC's latest update cited by USA Today.

E. coli symptoms Common symptoms of E. coli infection can include:

Diarrhea, sometimes bloody

Fever above 102°F

Vomiting

Dehydration

Stomach cramps or pain

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In serious cases, E. coli can lead to HUS, a condition that can affect the kidneys. Warning signs can include:

Very tired

Pale skin

Less urine

Blood in the urine

Easy bruising

Unusual bleeding What to do with recalled berries Consumers should not eat the recalled Great Value berries. The FDA advises people who have the product not to use it. The recalled berries should be thrown away or returned to Walmart. Consumers can return the product for a refund, according to the FDA.

The main concern is that recalled bags may still be at home even though stores have removed them. Consumers should therefore check their freezers for the Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend 10 oz package and compare the lot code and date before eating it.