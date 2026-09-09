Will Bessent’s Treasury bond buyback shake markets? Investors await $4 billion-plus move

Markets are waiting for a key announcement from the US Treasury on Wednesday, with investors watching how aggressive Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s bond-buying plan will be. The Treasury is expected to announce around 11 a.m. how much debt it plans to buy back in its next operation. Scott Bessent’s Treasury bond buyback plan puts US bond markets in focus.

The buyback could be bigger than the initially announced $4 billion. Bessent said last month that the Treasury would buy back at least $4 billion of already-issued, long-term US government debt, mainly focusing on 10-year and 20-year notes, CNBC reported.

Treasury buyback could top $4 billion

The $4 billion amount is already twice the normal size of Treasury buyback operations. But investors and analysts increasingly believe that $4 billion could be the minimum rather than the final amount, raising expectations for a larger operation.

Analysts at Wrightson ICAP said a $5 billion to $6 billion buyback now looks like a likely starting point, according to CNBC report. They also said the Treasury could potentially announce an even larger amount, reflecting growing uncertainty over how aggressively Bessent wants to support the Treasury market.

$6 billion move would be aggressive

A $6 billion buyback would be considered fairly aggressive. Wrightson analysts said going as high as three or four times the normal buyback size would be an “extreme case” that could create a much more visible slowdown in the amount of Treasury debt being supplied to the market.

The buyback is part of a wider Treasury strategy to keep Treasury yields under control and make sure the bond market continues to function smoothly. The US government has more than $40 trillion in domestic debt, while the federal deficit is expected to exceed $2 trillion, CNBC reported.

Bessent sends strong warning to markets

Bessent is also taking a strong position on the Japanese yen, adding to concerns about how forcefully the Treasury is willing to intervene in markets. Speaking at Southern Methodist University on Tuesday, Bessent warned currency traders that they could bet against him if they wanted.

“I am the house now,” Bessent said while discussing the Treasury's move to support the Japanese yen. His comments were seen as a stronger warning to markets than his earlier statements.

The yen issue is closely linked to the US Treasury market because Japan is the biggest foreign holder of US debt. Japan holds about $1.1 trillion in US Treasurys. The Treasury intervened to buy the yen so that the Bank of Japan would not have to sell its Treasury holdings. A large Japanese Treasury sale could push US bond yields higher at a time when the US government is already carrying a huge amount of debt, CNBC reported.

US Treasury yields remain in focus

The Treasury buyback has not yet produced an obvious drop in bond yields. In fact, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen by about 10 basis points, or 0.1 percentage point, since the buyback announcement. The 30-year Treasury yield has also moved higher. However, it has stayed below 5.3%, a level that BMO Capital Markets analyst Ian Lyngen described as a key threshold established by Bessent.

Some investors are worried that Bessent’s aggressive approach could hurt confidence in the Treasury market. The US Treasury market is considered the deepest and most liquid government bond market in the world, so investors are watching closely for any signs that policy changes could disrupt its normal functioning.

Investors watch Treasury market impact

Lyngen said Bessent’s approach is different from the Treasury’s traditional strategy of making gradual and predictable changes. He warned that the shift could have negative consequences for the credibility of US Treasurys as an asset class.

The size of Wednesday’s announcement therefore matters beyond the $4 billion figure. A larger-than-expected buyback could signal that Treasury is willing to take a more active role in supporting the bond market, while a smaller operation could suggest a more cautious approach.

Investors will not only watch how much Treasury offers to buy, but also how strongly bondholders respond. The size of investor demand will provide an important signal about how the market views Treasury’s intervention. The buyback amount will be announced on Wednesday, but the actual operation will take place on Thursday. Markets will therefore have two key things to watch: the amount Treasury offers to purchase and the demand it receives from investors, CNBC reported.

The biggest question for markets is whether Bessent stops at $4 billion-plus or pushes the operation toward $5 billion, $6 billion or even higher. The answer could offer investors a clearer picture of how aggressively the Treasury plans to manage the US bond market.