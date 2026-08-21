World’s oldest President returns home after 74 days of absence
President Paul Biya, 93, appeared on state television while arriving at the airport in the capital, Yaounde, on Thursday.
Cameroon’s nonagenarian leader has returned home after spending 74 days in Switzerland, his longest stay outside the country since becoming president nearly 44 years ago.
Also Read | 36 African migrants deported from US to Cameroon seek protection
President Paul Biya, 93, appeared on state television while arriving at the airport in the capital, Yaounde, on Thursday. The latest travel by the oldest ruler in the world, in power since 1982, is believed to be for medical care in the European country, where he usually resorts for long periods for health screening.
Deep Dive
Also Read | UK to stop issuing study visas for Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan
Biya’s long absence has unnerved the country’s international bond investors, with the yield on its 2033 eurobond increasing to 9.8% on July 31, the highest in more than three months before easing to 9.4% currently. Investors are concerned about the lack of a clear succession plan, which could trigger a power struggle if he passes away or becomes permanently incapacitated.
Also Read | Tunisia opposition protests against president amid economic discontent
Biya, elected last October in a highly contested poll for an eighth term, earlier this year approved a constitutional amendment to reintroduce the post of a vice president, who could take over and finish his term in case the position becomes vacant but he is yet to name anyone to the post.