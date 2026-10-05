‘Taking pride in fake expulsion’: Iran denies diplomats were ‘kicked out’ of US, says all left as scheduled

Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has rejected reports that two Iranian diplomats were “kicked out” of the United States after the UN General Assembly, saying that members of Tehran’s delegation left the country as scheduled. Iran’s Araghchi denies diplomats were ‘kicked out’ of US after UNGA (Bloomberg, AP)

Araghchi hit out at the reports in a post on X on Sunday, calling the reported “expulsion” fake and accusing those celebrating it of showing “desperation and defeat”.

“All Iranian diplomats who attended UNGA, except one who departed earlier, left as scheduled,” Araghchi said.

He was responding to an Axios report that two members of Iran’s delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York had been “kicked out” of the US after allegedly failing to comply with an order from the US state department to leave the country.

Sharing a screenshot of the report, Araghchi criticised the characterisation of the diplomats’ departure and said such claims were inappropriate.

“Taking pride in fake diplomat "expulsion" is inappropriate for the head of any diplomatic corps. It oozes of desperation and defeat and is inconsistent with UN host nation obligations,” the Iranian foreign minister said.