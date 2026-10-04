US tells Iranian diplomats to leave, ‘kicks out’ two who overstayed in New York: ‘Secretary Rubio means business’

Two members of Iran’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York were reportedly “kicked out” of the United States on Saturday. Iranian diplomats 'kicked out' of US after ignoring order to leave (REUTERS)

The action came after the envoy allegedly refused to comply with a US state department order to leave the country, Axios reported, citing a US official.

According to the report, the state department had earlier this week directed Iran’s mission to the United Nations to ensure that its entire delegation left the country immediately after the UN General Assembly sessions ended.

However, two members of the delegation remained in New York despite the order.

The Iranian mission was informed on Friday that US authorities were aware the two diplomats were still in the city, even though they had already been instructed to leave. Washington then reiterated its demand that both leave immediately.

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The US official told Axios: “Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country.”

One diplomat left Friday, another Saturday One of the two Iranian diplomats left New York on Friday night, while the second departed on Saturday morning, according to the US news outlet.

US media had earlier reported that the state department instructed Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave the United States on Monday. The decision to expel the two diplomats followed after US authorities learned that they remained in New York.

The latest action comes as diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran face fresh uncertainty.

US and Iranian officials had met in New York the previous week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump has rejected a proposal from Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but told US media that he expected talks between Washington and Tehran to resume in the coming days.

Iranian state news agency IRNA, however, reported that Tehran had no further direct talks scheduled with Washington.