‘More in danger with Trump': Iran embassy responds to US woman’s post on missing fighter pilot

"My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families,” the woman wrote.

The mission's remarks came after a social media user appealed for prayers, saying, “Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight. One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven’t heard any news from him or his unit."

It further stated that “as Muslim and civilised Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect.”

In a post on X, the embassy said, “Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran,” and added, “Pray he’s kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams.” Track US-Iran war live updates .

As search operations continued for the downed airman of a US F-15E fighter jet, Iran’s diplomatic mission in Pakistan on Saturday issued a sharply worded response to a social media post urging prayers for his well-being, even as efforts to locate the missing crew member intensified from both the US and the Iranian side.

Ground situation tense, locals join search Earlier, US officials confirmed that an F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran. One crew member has been rescued, while the second remains missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on locating the missing airman.

Both Tehran and Washington are racing against time. Iranian media reports said Tehran has offered a reward of about $66,000 to citizens who capture the person alive.

Iranian authorities said the search for the missing pilot has expanded on the ground. Mehr news agency quoted Fattah Mohammadi, deputy governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, as saying the operation includes the “presence of popular forces and tribesmen alongside military forces and is still ongoing”.

He added that “last night, people fired at enemy helicopters with rifles and did not allow them to land”.

Images circulating on social media and verified by AFP showed Iranian police firing at a US helicopter in southwestern Iran during the rescue attempt.

Trump gives 48-hour ultimatum Meanwhile, Donald Trump declined to discuss the rescue mission in detail during an interview with NBC News on Friday. Still, he said the developments would not affect any ongoing peace negotiations with Iran.

On Saturday, Trump issued another ultimatum to Tehran, saying it had 48 hours to strike a deal or face “all Hell”.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to an ultimatum issued on March 26. “Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them.”

Earlier, Parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf took a swipe at the Trump administration, saying the “war they started has now been downgraded from 'regime change' to 'Hey! Can anyone find our pilots?”

The war, which began over a month ago with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has since spiralled into a wider regional conflict. Retaliatory actions have spread across the Middle East, disrupting global markets and intensifying concerns over energy supplies, particularly following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a key route for oil and gas shipments.