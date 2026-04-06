Iran says no talks 'under threats', accuses US, Israel of having 'no red lines' as war escalates

Iran will defend itself against the United States and Israel with “all its might,” the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said on Monday. Rejecting ceasefire proposals, Baghaei accused Washington and Tel Aviv of having “no red lines” and disregarding international law. Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, said Iran will not engage in talks under threats, adding that its own national security and interests must guide any agreement. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran)

He rejected a reported 15‑point US plan conveyed through intermediaries, describing it as “illogical” and excessive. Baghaei said negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.”

"All our attention must be focused on defending the country," he added.

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Iran refuses talks under threats Iran, he said, will not engage in talks under threats, adding that its own national security and interests must guide any agreement.

“Iran does not hesitate ​to clearly express what it considers its legitimate ‌demands, and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its ​confidence in ​defending ⁠its positions,” Baghaei said.

The foreign ministry official also warned of further action if the US follows through on threats to strike Iranian energy and infrastructure targets. He also said that Iran would respond “in kind” to any attacks on its facilities.

Tehran has prepared its written response to mediators outlining demands based on national interests, a step Baghaei said would be communicated “whenever necessary.”