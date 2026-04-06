Iran says no talks 'under threats', accuses US, Israel of having 'no red lines' as war escalates
Iran will not engage in talks under threats, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said.
Iran will defend itself against the United States and Israel with “all its might,” the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said on Monday. Rejecting ceasefire proposals, Baghaei accused Washington and Tel Aviv of having “no red lines” and disregarding international law.
He rejected a reported 15‑point US plan conveyed through intermediaries, describing it as “illogical” and excessive. Baghaei said negotiations were “incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.”
"All our attention must be focused on defending the country," he added.
Track US-Iran war live updates.
Iran refuses talks under threats
Iran, he said, will not engage in talks under threats, adding that its own national security and interests must guide any agreement.
“Iran does not hesitate to clearly express what it considers its legitimate demands, and doing so should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions,” Baghaei said.
The foreign ministry official also warned of further action if the US follows through on threats to strike Iranian energy and infrastructure targets. He also said that Iran would respond “in kind” to any attacks on its facilities.
Tehran has prepared its written response to mediators outlining demands based on national interests, a step Baghaei said would be communicated “whenever necessary.”
Trump's fresh threats against Iran
The statements follow US President Donald Trump’s warning of “blowing up the entire country” if Iran fails to reach a peace deal with Washington before Tuesday.
“There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said, as per Fox News.
Trump added that Iran “has been decimated, decimated. And every day is going to get worse,” claiming the country will have to rebuild bridges, power plants, and other infrastructure.
Trump also issued an expletive-laden warning on social media, demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk missile strikes on bridges and power plants.
“Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b****rds, or you’ll be living in Hell,” the US President wrote on Truth Social.
Iran seeks permanent end to war
Earlier, Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Bridges can be rebuilt, but the opportunity to discipline America will not come again.” He said that Tehran seeks a “decisive and permanent” end to the war imposed by the US and Israel.
“Our concern is to ensure a decisive and permanent conclusion to this illegal war that has been thrust upon us,” he said.
A senior Iranian official confirmed that Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz for a temporary ceasefire. The country has received a ceasefire proposal from mediators including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, but is still reviewing it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More