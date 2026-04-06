US, Iran in talks for 45-day ceasefire? Here's what report suggests

The United States, Iran and a group of regional mediators are reportedly in talks over the terms of a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for ending the war in the West Asia. Iran misiles hit Israeli homes. (AFP)

Talks are being conducted through mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, along with backchannel exchanges between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Axios reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts.

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The report further said that the chances of reaching a deal in the next 48 hours are low. However, this is being seen as a “last-ditch” effort to prevent an escalation of the war.

Trump extended deadline for Iran? US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks.

Also read | Donald Trump extends Iran deadline in cryptic post. What to expect if Tehran doesn't oblige?

In a cryptic post on Truth Social, Trump gave the new deadline — Tuesday, 8 PM ET.

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he said in the post.

This came hours after he had posted, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The new deadline, 0000 GMT or 5:30 AM (IST) Wednesday, would mean another day for Tehran to attempt to placate the mercurial US leader or risk him following through on a threat to destroy the country's power plants and bridges, the threat of which the Islamic Republic has called a “war crime”.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for the world's oil and gas, since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28.

Due to the blockade, many countries are facing a fuel and gas crisis, which is driving up oil prices worldwide and, in turn, putting pressure on Trump in a vital mid-term election year in the US.

Donald Trump, who has held no public events since an address to the nation on Wednesday, did a string of short interviews with media outlets after he announced the dramatic rescue of a US airman -- and issued the expletive-laden ultimatum to the Islamic Republic.

He seemed to confirm the new timing in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky, if they have a country. And if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants, and they won't have any bridges standing," he told the Journal Sunday.

He told Fox News he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," Trump said.

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf rejected Trump’s recent threats to target Iran’s infrastructure, calling them “reckless.”

“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” Qalibaf wrote on X. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”