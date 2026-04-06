F-15 airman's 3-word message after Iran shootdown made US fear ‘false signals’ trap

US President Donald Trump has reportedly revealed that a brief radio message from a stranded F-15 fighter jet crew member initially raised alarm within the US military, with fears it could be part of an Iranian trap. President Donald Trump faced a lot of flak online after Pete Hegseth announced the agreement with Qatar. (AFP)

Speaking to US-based news outlet Axios, Trump said Washington had “beeping information” about the officer’s location after the jet went down. But the situation quickly grew uncertain when the airman transmitted a short, unusual message over the radio – "Power be to God."

“What he said on the radio sounded like something a Muslim would say,” he said, adding that officials briefly feared the officer may have been captured and that Iran could be “sending false signals” to lure US forces. Track US Iran war live updates.

A US defence official confirmed the President's account but clarified that the exact phrase used was “God is good,” the Axios report added. Notably, secretary of war Pete Hegseth has also used the same phrase in a post on X earlier on Sunday, however, the reference was unclear at the time.

Doubts cleared after verification The report further said that those concerns were eased after further checks. According to Trump, people who knew the officer described him as deeply religious, making the message consistent with his personal beliefs.

The defence official backed that assessment. “It was not completely clear early on, but we stuck with it and verified he was alive and not captured. And those who knew him said he was religious,” the official told the news outlet.