‘Won’t open Hormuz for…’: Iran's condition after Trump’s ‘crazy b****rds’ warning

A senior Iranian official on Monday said that the country will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz for a ‘temorary ceasefire’ arrangement, reported news agency Reuters. Slamming the United States administration, the unnamed official added that the Americans "lack the readiness for a permanent ceasefire" (Representative)

Slamming the United States administration, the unnamed official added that the Americans "lack the readiness for a permanent ceasefire". The official further confirmed to Reuters that Tehran has received the ceasefire proposal sent by Pakistan and is reviewing it. Track US-Iran war live updates.

The remarks came just hours after US President Donald Trump, in a strongly worded social media post, wrote, “Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b****rds, or you’ll be living in Hell.” He also described Monday as “Bridge Day”, hinting at potential targets for US-Israeli forces.

The US President further declared that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day” while reiterating his earlier warning of strikes on energy infrastructure.

The US President warned the Islamic Republic that “you will be living in hell”, and signed off the message with the phrase, “Praise be to Allah”.

In a separate post, Trump said he would address the media from the Oval Office on Monday, following a US military operation that rescued two pilots after Iran brought down an American aircraft in its airspace.

Iran, US receive ceasefire draft proposal Tehran and Washington have received a draft proposal seeking a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in a bid to create space for negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, two Mideast officials told The Associated Press.

The proposal, put forward by mediators from Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey, is aimed at halting hostilities and enabling sustained talks toward a permanent truce.

According to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, the plan was sent late Sunday to Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, but neither side has responded so far.

However, it remains uncertain whether either country will accept the terms, especially as Iran has maintained it will continue fighting until it secures financial reparations and assurances against future attacks.

A US-based news outlet Axios has first reported the terms of the ceasefire proposal.