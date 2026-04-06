'Can't hold it hostage': UAE says access to Strait of Hormuz a must in US-Iran ceasefire deal

With Strait of Hormuz becoming the point of contention between Iran and the US, UAE official Anwar Gargash said any settlement between the two sides must guarantee access through Hormuz, the key oil artery that is essential for 20% of the world's energy transport. File photo of diplomatic advisor to the United Arab Emirates President Anwar Gargash. (REUTERS)

Gargash warned that a deal that fails to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme and its missiles and drones would pave the way for “a more dangerous, more volatile Middle East", Reuters reported. Follow live news on Iran-US war

Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said Hormuz cannot be weaponised and stressed that its security is not a regional bargaining chip but a global economic imperative.

"The Strait of Hormuz cannot be held hostage by any country," Gargash was quoted as saying, adding that freedom of navigation through the waterway "has to be part and parcel of the settlement of any conflict with clear agreement on that."

Also read: Iran threatens ‘oil-gas shortage year’ for the world after Trump's expletives

Gargash said the UAE wants the war to end, but warned against a ceasefire that leaves the root causes of instability unresolved.

“We don’t want to see more and more escalation,” Gargash said. “But we don’t want a ceasefire that fails to address some of the main issues that will create a much more dangerous environment in the region...notably (Iran's) nuclear programme, the missiles and drones that are still raining down on us and on other countries."

UAE's support for US-led initiatives for Hormuz Gargash also said the UAE was ready to join any US-led international effort to secure shipping through the strait. As the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Iran responded by pounding US facilities in the region, including those in the UAE.

Gargash said a worst-case scenario for the UAE is now unfolding with Iran's full-blown attack, though he noted that the country was coping well, demonstrating resilience and resourcefulness under pressure.

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He said the UAE’s economic fundamentals remained strong and positioned the country for a recovery, though he acknowledged it would require effort.

Trump's Tuesday deadline and Iran's rebuttal In a chilling warning to Iran , US President Donald Trump threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Tuesday deadline. He threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure in a post on his Truth Social handle.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote as he concluded the post with a Muslim prayer phrase.

Iran replied that the so-called “power plant day” would mean the next day, Wednesday, “will be Power Cut Day in the region”, and the year 2026 thus “will be Oil & Gas Shortage Year in the World”.

“[Trump] is a threat for global peace and energy security. The 25th Amendment is there for a reason,” Iran said via the X handle of its consulate in India's Hyderabad — referring to the provision in the US Constitution that deals with situations when a President dies, resigns, or is unable to discharge duties.