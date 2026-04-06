Iran threatens ‘oil-gas shortage year’ for the world after Trump's expletives

Iran has hit back with a global warning after US President Donald Trump launched an expletive-laden threat ahead of a Tuesday “deadline” he has set for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil supplies usually pass. Trump's many moves (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Trump had said the US will hit energy infrastructure inside Iran if the strait isn't unblockaded. He said on Sunday, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” ending his Truth Social post with a Muslim prayer phrase.

Iran replied that the so-called “power plant day” would mean the next day, Wednesday, “will be Power Cut Day in the region”, and the year 2026 thus “will be Oil & Gas Shortage Year in the World”.

“[Trump] is a threat for global peace and energy security. The 25th Amendment is there for a reason,” Iran said via the X handle of its consulate in India's Hyderabad — referring to the provision in the US Constitution that deals with situations when a President dies, resigns, or is unable to discharge duties.

The X post carried a hashtag for “True Promise 4”, Iran's name for the war launched by the US and Israel on February 28.