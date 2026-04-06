Masked man in car breaks through VIP gate at Delhi assembly, drops a bouquet, leaves: Family says he's unwell
The man driving the car was identified as Sarabjit Singh of Pilibhit (UP) who was later detained, along with two others; he was along at time of security breach
One suspect has been arrested and two others detained after a masked man in a car broke through an iron gate at the Delhi legislative assembly complex around 2 pm on Monday — and left after a rather inexplicable act — in what is being treated as a major security breach.
The man driving the car, identified as Sarabjit Singh of Pilibhit (UP) who was later detained, broke through Gate 2 which is used for VIPs; got out of his Tata Sierra SUV, proceeded to place a bouquet in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta, and drove away.
He was seen in the CCTV camera footage. He hit the tall iron gate as well as a boom barrier on the way in and out. The three suspects, including him, were caught in about two hours. He was alone at the time of the breach.
Family speaks of illness
His family later told the police that he was not well and has “periods of illness” during which “his behaviour becomes uncontrollable”, officials said.
“They said he left Pilibhit on April 1, travelled to Bareilly on April 2, and had reached Delhi on the day of the incident. He had essentially been missing from home for five days prior to the incident,” an official said.
He had not informed his family about his whereabouts or the purpose of his travel. “The family members have stated that his behaviour becomes uncontrollable during periods of illness. They also said that during such episodes, he does not listen to anyone in the family,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by ANI.
Bomb squad teams and crime branch have been called in, and nothing suspicious has been found yet. Special Commissioner of police (Special Cell) Anil Shukla and Special CP (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav are already at the spot.
What police say so far
The car, a white Tata Sierra SUV, had an Uttar Pradesh registration number. It is registered in the name of one Sarbjit Singh.
Staff who were present at Gate 2 and inside during the breach were questioned, officials said. Police also spoke with a rickshaw-puller who said he was hit by the same car around 2.15 pm outside.
Further details are awaited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.