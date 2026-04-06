Masked man in car breaks through VIP gate at Delhi assembly, drops a bouquet, leaves: Family says he's unwell

One suspect has been arrested and two others detained after a masked man in a car broke through an iron gate at the Delhi legislative assembly complex around 2 pm on Monday — and left after a rather inexplicable act — in what is being treated as a major security breach. Delhi assembly security breach (HT Photo)

The man driving the car, identified as Sarabjit Singh of Pilibhit (UP) who was later detained, broke through Gate 2 which is used for VIPs; got out of his Tata Sierra SUV, proceeded to place a bouquet in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta, and drove away.

He was seen in the CCTV camera footage. He hit the tall iron gate as well as a boom barrier on the way in and out. The three suspects, including him, were caught in about two hours. He was alone at the time of the breach.

Family speaks of illness His family later told the police that he was not well and has “periods of illness” during which “his behaviour becomes uncontrollable”, officials said.

“They said he left Pilibhit on April 1, travelled to Bareilly on April 2, and had reached Delhi on the day of the incident. He had essentially been missing from home for five days prior to the incident,” an official said.

He had not informed his family about his whereabouts or the purpose of his travel. “The family members have stated that his behaviour becomes uncontrollable during periods of illness. They also said that during such episodes, he does not listen to anyone in the family,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by ANI.