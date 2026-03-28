DGCA issues new rules for flights carrying VIPs, two months after Ajit Pawar's death in crash

Two months after a Learjet 45 crashed near Baramati killing then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, India’s aviation regulator on Friday issued sweeping new rules for flights carrying high-ranking constitutional and political functionaries, warning that violations could cost operators their permits and pilots their licences. The order, issued under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 and dated March 27, replaces safety circulars that had gone unrevised for decades

The order, issued under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 and dated March 27, replaces safety circulars that had gone unrevised for decades. It covers flights carrying the speaker of Lok Sabha, the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha, chief ministers, governors, Union cabinet ministers, and the Chief Justice of India.

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At its core is a restatement of pilot authority. Operators are prohibited from subjecting flight crews to commercial pressure to undertake flights that may compromise safety. Last-minute itinerary changes demanded by VIPs must be routed through airline management — not conveyed directly to the cockpit.

“The aircraft operator shall ensure that flight operations are in accordance with the Aircraft Rules and instructions issued from time to time and flight crew are not subjected to undue pressure for undertaking a flight which may impact safety of operations,” the order stated. “Any last minute changes to the planned flight due to VIP requirements should be coordinated through the organisation’s management only, and not directly with the crew.”

The DGCA has mandated twin-engine aircraft with a minimum two-person crew for all VIP operations. Aircraft must carry valid airworthiness certification and fully functional weather radar and navigation systems. Any defect must be rectified before the next flight, with no tolerance beyond prescribed maintenance limits.

Pilot eligibility has been tightened. Commanders of fixed-wing aircraft must now log at least 3,000 flying hours, including 2,000 as pilot-in-command. Helicopter pilots must have a minimum of 2,000 hours.

On January 28, a Learjet 45 carrying Pawar crashed as it approached to land at the uncontrolled air strip near Baramati. A preliminary report on February 28 The VSR Aviation chartered jet carrying Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar crashed as the crew attempted to land in visibility of 3,000 metres, against a legal minimum of 5,000 metres for visual flight, the preliminary investigation report has stated.

The order extends the protection applicable to pilots to aircraft maintenance engineers. “The planning and conduct of the flight are professional responsibilities that must remain under the sound judgment of the flight crew and AMEs. They should be free from any external pressure or undue influence,” it stated.

The DGCA singled out election flying as “highly demanding”, citing long duty hours, multiple sectors, poor rest cycles, last-minute schedule changes, and congested airspace as compounding risks. Operators must appoint a dedicated compliance officer for election flying operations.

Written clearance from district authorities must be obtained at least 24 hours before using any helipad or airstrip, with verified coordinates and confirmed arrangements for security, fire, and rescue. Flight crews must verify obstacle-free approach paths and performance compliance before every take-off and landing. Detailed flight plans, passenger manifests, and load sheets must be filed with air traffic control.

Operators must brief travelling VIPs on a routine basis and keep a pamphlet onboard covering the aircraft’s capabilities and limitations before each flight. No unauthorised cash, arms, or illegal items may be carried, in line with Election Commission and security agency guidelines.

Penalties

Non-compliance could invite action ranging from a formal caution to suspension of a pilot or aircraft maintenance engineer’s licence, suspension of operations for a specified period, or cancellation of the operator’s Air Operator Permit, the DGCA said.