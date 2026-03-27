Pilots’ association flags ‘serious risk’ in Air India flights to West Asia, writes to DGCA: ‘Wilful endangerment’
The Airline Pilots’ Association of India raised alarm over Air India's operations in conflict zones, urging government intervention to ensure passenger safety.
The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has raised urgent safety concerns over the continued operation of commercial flights into regions affected by the West Asia conflict, warning that such decisions could endanger lives and require immediate government intervention.
In a letter addressed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilots’ body said operating flights “into, or in close proximity to, an active war zone” poses a serious and unacceptable risk to passengers, crew and aircraft, and described such decisions as “wilful endangerment of human life".
ALPA India said it had earlier flagged the issue on March 18, following which the DGCA issued a safety advisory on March 19 asking airlines to carry out their own risk assessments.
However, the association criticised this approach, arguing that conflict-zone risk assessment should be led by governments and not left to individual airlines.
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Referring to global aviation norms, the pilots’ body noted that while the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) allows operators to conduct their own assessments, active conflict zones require “centralised, authoritative oversight” and timely communication by state authorities.
It added that airlines lack the intelligence and surveillance capabilities needed to evaluate threats in war-like situations.
The association also flagged concerns over lack of clarity on war-risk insurance coverage for pilots operating on such routes. It said crew members have sought confirmation on whether insurance remains valid in conflict zones, but no formal assurance or documentation has been provided so far, raising questions about liability and protection in case of an incident.
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ALPA India further pointed to past incidents where civilian aircraft were shot down during conflicts, including Iran Air Flight 655, Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114, and Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, to underline the risks involved in operating near war zones.
In its letter, the pilots’ body has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA to take immediate steps, including:
- Suspending flights to high-risk conflict zones until a comprehensive risk assessment is conducted
- Issuing clear and binding operational guidelines aligned with international best practices
- Launching an inquiry into Air India’s decision-making process, including operational and crew scheduling roles
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- Ensuring full disclosure and verification of insurance coverage, especially war-risk clauses
The association has sought an urgent response from the regulator and warned that it may pursue legal action, including approaching courts, if the issue is not addressed.
“The safety of human life must remain paramount and non-negotiable in all aviation operations,” the letter stated.
There was no immediate response from the ministry and the regulator.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More