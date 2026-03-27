Pilots’ association flags ‘serious risk’ in Air India flights to West Asia, writes to DGCA: ‘Wilful endangerment’

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has raised urgent safety concerns over the continued operation of commercial flights into regions affected by the West Asia conflict, warning that such decisions could endanger lives and require immediate government intervention. ALPA India has criticized individual airlines' risk assessments and called for clarity on war-risk insurance for pilots. (Reuters)

In a letter addressed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilots’ body said operating flights “into, or in close proximity to, an active war zone” poses a serious and unacceptable risk to passengers, crew and aircraft, and described such decisions as “wilful endangerment of human life".

ALPA India said it had earlier flagged the issue on March 18, following which the DGCA issued a safety advisory on March 19 asking airlines to carry out their own risk assessments.

However, the association criticised this approach, arguing that conflict-zone risk assessment should be led by governments and not left to individual airlines.

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Referring to global aviation norms, the pilots’ body noted that while the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) allows operators to conduct their own assessments, active conflict zones require “centralised, authoritative oversight” and timely communication by state authorities.

It added that airlines lack the intelligence and surveillance capabilities needed to evaluate threats in war-like situations.

The association also flagged concerns over lack of clarity on war-risk insurance coverage for pilots operating on such routes. It said crew members have sought confirmation on whether insurance remains valid in conflict zones, but no formal assurance or documentation has been provided so far, raising questions about liability and protection in case of an incident.

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ALPA India further pointed to past incidents where civilian aircraft were shot down during conflicts, including Iran Air Flight 655, Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114, and Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, to underline the risks involved in operating near war zones.

In its letter, the pilots’ body has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA to take immediate steps, including:

Suspending flights to high-risk conflict zones until a comprehensive risk assessment is conducted

Issuing clear and binding operational guidelines aligned with international best practices

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Ensuring full disclosure and verification of insurance coverage, especially war-risk clauses The association has sought an urgent response from the regulator and warned that it may pursue legal action, including approaching courts, if the issue is not addressed.

“The safety of human life must remain paramount and non-negotiable in all aviation operations,” the letter stated.

There was no immediate response from the ministry and the regulator.