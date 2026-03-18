Big relief for Indian flyers, govt mandates 60% seats in flights to be free

In a major relief for air travellers in India, the government has directed all airlines to make sure that at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight are provided without any additional charge to ensure fair access, the ministry of civil aviation said in a press release. Govt mandates 60% seats in flights to be free.

Apart from this, the government has issued several other directives for airlines to “strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices”, as per the official release.

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60% seats on flights to be free of cost The ministry of civil aviation has directed all airlines to ensure that a minimum of 60% of seats on all flights are provided free of cost to passengers.

This has been done to ensure fair access, the release said.

Until now, only a few seats were provided free of cost to passengers while booking their tickets or even while checking in for their flights online.

Booked seats together? You will now be seated together Another key directive from the government to airlines is that if passengers have booked their tickets under the same PNR (Passenger Name Record), they should be seated together.

Passengers are also likely to be seated adjacent in such cases, as the government says that should be “preferred”.