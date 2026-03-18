Booked air tickets together? You will get seats together: Full list of new measures for passengers in India

Passengers with the same PNR number on their flight tickets will be seated next to each other, the government said in a release on Wednesday as it announced a slew of new guidelines for airlines to enhance passenger experience. Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. (Representative Image)

In a major relief for fliers, the government also directed all airlines to ensure that at least 60 per cent of seats on every flight are available for booking without any extra charge to passengers for fair access.

The ministry of civil aviation said in a press release that passenger facilitation remains its highest priority. It noted that India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel increasingly being accessible to individuals.

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In line with its commitment toward passenger facilitation, "the Ministry has undertaken several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel, including UDAN Yatri Cafés for affordable food, Flybrary for free access to books and provision of free Wi-Fi at airports," the statement added.

Centre's directives to airlines Here's a full list of directives issued to the airlines by the ministry through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA):

1. No extra charge: Minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

2. Booked together, seated together: Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats.

3. Sports, musical instruments & pets: Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for the carriage of pets.

4. Rules for delays, cancellations: Strict adherence to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

5. Passenger rights: Prominent display of passengers' rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters.

6. Clear messaging: Clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness.

Relief amid flight disruptions due to US-Iran war The relief for air travellers comes against the backdrop of repeated flight disruptions, including delays and cancellations, amid the ongoing US-Iran war and the wider conflict in the Middle East region, with missile and drone attacks also targeting Gulf nations.

Every day, several flights to and from the Gulf regions, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, etc.